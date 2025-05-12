Health
Weight loss drugs that change the food market
Food and beverage companies say they are adjusting their strategies as the majority of people taking medications like Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy report that they consume less processed foods and soda for weight loss.
Results of a recent national study conducted by the Arkansas Agricultural Experimental Bureau found that these weight loss drugs (known as glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists or GLP-1) lead to new food and drink consumption patterns.
“We've seen the shift in how food companies sell their products,” said Professor Brandon McFadden, a professor and Tyson, chaired Food Policy Economics at the Experiment Station and the Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences. “For packaged food companies, stock prices were falling while the stock prices of the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture these drugs were rising.”
As an example of the shift, McFadden said: Shortly after presenting data on his research to international audiences, a major packaged food manufacturer unveiled a “one meal” bar for sale to GLP-1 users. Smoothie King has already seen what's written on the wall and has created a menu section dedicated to “GLP-1 Support.”
Previous consumer behavior studies have shown that GLP-1 reduced high-fat food preferences and promoted weight loss, but there is limited information on how it affects food preferences and consumption behavior across different food categories, McFadden recently published a collaboration with him.
This study examined the current, previous and potential consumers of GLP-1 to better understand how taking these medications affects food choices. The study also included people who were planning to take GLP-1.
The current market for GLP-1, approved by the FDA for weight management, includes Saxenda, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound and Monjaro.
What is GLP-1?
GLP-1 was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use to help lose weight, and its use increased by 300% between 2020 and 2022. GLP-1 was developed for the regulation of blood glucose in diabetic patients and suppressed appetite by mimicking the natural GLP-1 hormone found in the lower intestine, simulating insulin release in beverages. This results in significant weight loss. Randomized controlled trials have shown that GLP-1 reduces body weight by 15% or more.
Research from the Experimental Bureau, the research division of the University of Arkansas Agriculture, estimated that tens of thousands of new users began using GLP-1 every week in 2024, with at least half of the US eligible for prescriptions.
It is estimated that about 42% of the US population is obese, with an additional 31% being overweight, the study says. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a body mass index of 30 or higher indicates obesity, while a body mass index of 25-29.9 is considered overweight.
GLP-1 is approved for weight loss in adults with a body mass index of 30 or higher, and overweight weight loss with a body mass index of 27 or higher, with at least one weight-related health condition, including hypertension, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes.
Consumption is low, but it is still desired
This study found that current and previous users of GLP-1 reported a decline in most food and beverage consumption. The proportion of respondents reporting lower product consumption was about 70% more than those who reported higher food consumption. Similarly, about 50% more respondents reported lower consumption of soda, refined grains and beef than those who reported consuming more of these foods. Consumption of starchy vegetables, pork, alcohol, fruit juices and dairy products has also decreased.
Chicken, coffee, fish, seafood, nuts, eggs, plant-based meat, whole grains and plant-based milk also saw relatively low consumption of flooding.
Despite the decline, GLP-1 users reported an ongoing desire to consume processed foods, soda, refined grains and beef.
Only fruits, lush greenery and water showed an overall increase in consumption.
“These results highlight how GLP-1 increases the consumption of options such as fruit and water.
Andrew Dilly, a graduate student at Bumpers University in the Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, was the lead author of the study with McFadden as his advisor. Co-authors include Saroj Adhikari and Pratiksha Silwar, postdoctoral researchers from the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, and Vice-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, and Jason Rusk, of the Department of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Oklahoma State University.
“Our research shows that adoption of GLP-1 agonists changes both the amount and type of food people eat,” Rusk said. “These results have important implications for the food industry. As GLP-1 adoption continues to increase, food companies will be challenged as demand for processed foods decreases, but there will be opportunities as demand for fruits and vegetables increases.”
Lusk also leads research at Ferguson Agricultural University and two state institutions, OSU Expansion and OSU AG.
This study included a study of 1,955 available observations, including 495 available observations currently taking GLP-1, 468 patients.
McFadden said the findings of this study could guide the development of targeted communication strategies, enhance product positioning, and help design complementary lifestyle recommendations for patients using GLP-1 treatment. Follow-up is being conducted to measure side effects reported by people taking GLP-1.
The Journal Food Quality and Preferences published a survey in March under the title “Current, Previous and Potential Consumer Characteristics and Food Consumption of GLP-1.”
A product name reference does not imply approval by the University of Arkansas Agriculture Department. This study was supported in part by the Tyson Donation Chair in Food Policy Economics.
For more information about the Agricultural Research Division, please visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website.
John Lovett works for the University of Arkansas Agriculture Department.
