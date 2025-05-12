“During the day, students' brains are busy processing sensory input from their environment and shaping memories of peers' lessons and experiences,” says Amanda Ryan, head of psychology at Haley Berry. “Because of this constant cognitive load, the brain relies heavily on sleep, especially deep sleep, for memory integration.”

A well-held brain can solve problems, remember facts, and think creatively. So maintaining a healthy sleep routine is just as important as homework and revisions.

“Good sleep supports emotional regulation, resilience and mental clarity. It's all important factors for positive happiness and successful learning.” “Promoting healthy sleep habits is more than just an academic strategy. It's a happy priority.”

Active learning during sleep

Over time, research has revealed that it can coordinate and integrate what we have done in the middle of the day, but there is less evidence to suggest that the sleep brain can actively learn new information.

Instead, passive listening and repetition when children drift to sleep seem to be the most beneficial approach (unless they disrupt sleep itself). Audiobooks, language lessons, educational podcasts and more can provide a gentle, hypoallergenic listening experience that can gently enhance the information your brain is collecting before you sleep.

“Studies on whether an individual can learn new information while he is asleep are inconclusive. However, listening to podcasts and reading notes before falling asleep can enhance retention,” says Amanda. “If information is reviewed just before sleep, it will become fresh in your mind while you sleep and more likely to be integrated into the brain's natural memory integration process.”

When is the best time to learn before you sleep?

The last hour before bedtime can be an ideal time for daytime learning, provided that you are less stressed and less stressed. Activities such as reading notes and listening to educational podcasts are screen-free and low-energy, and are effective as they promote retention while connecting to better sleep hygiene.

It is best to avoid high pressure research sessions and anything you feel like “stuck” before bedtime. Instead, the focus should be on fostering the most relaxed and consistently comfortable environment.

“Learning always involves three processes: acquisition, integration, recall. Acquisition and recall occur when awakening and integration appears to occur primarily during sleep,” says Henry Bell, psychologist and counselling director at Highlybury. “Research should focus on creating regular bedtime routines, with the most likely environment that leads to quality, deep, and resilient sleep, keeping in mind that at best the impact of 'sleep learning' on complex learning tasks. ”

Signs that your child may need to sleep more

If your child is characteristically unforgettable, easily irritated, and seems struggling to concentrate on the class, lack of sleep can be a contributing factor. Other signs include those who find it difficult to wake up in the morning or are trying to make an afternoon nap a part of their daily life.

It can be useful for younger people, but school-age children are generally encouraged to take a nap and avoid charging the battery. As Diane says, “Regular dependence on naps may be a sign that their overall sleep routine needs to be adjusted. As a mother, I have found that the child is off-screen well before their sleep time and it's important to keep things going.”

Parents can improve their overall sleep health by setting consistent routines including bedtime and wake-up times. Create a calm, screen-free environment before bed, even if your child is not studying at the end of the evening. We can also help us to develop a positive attitude towards rest by giving examples and acknowledge and communicate that sleep is just as important to learning and happiness as our time as we are waking up. Staying late doesn't deserve fatigue the next day.

“Helping children sleep soundly helps them learn, wakefulness, memories, the ability to retain information, recall, apply knowledge, regulate emotions and regulate behavior,” says Henry. “Sleep also has a major impact on our mental health throughout our lives. Therefore, lack of sleep or inadequate sleep can have a negative impact on all these domains. Sleep prioritization is a priority for all families.”

Ready to study and rest

Sleeping soundly is easy enough for young people to defeat a list of priorities when focusing on studying or extracurricular activities. However, making sleep an important part of the learning process can bring about all sorts of great benefits, both in the happiness of a child and in school.

Whether you are encouraging your child to do calm, screen-free learning before bedtime, or simply encourage them to support them in maintaining healthy sleep hygiene, it is important for your children to know that good night rest is part of the learning experience. As Henry puts it, “coupled with age-appropriate study habits and regular attendance and involvement with school, coupled with consistent, deep and resilient sleep, it is the foundation for maximizing your child's learning potential.”