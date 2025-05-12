





UVA health scientists are looking for clinical trials to test clinical trials that test the potential of an HIV drug called Alzheimer's disease after discovering that patients taking the drug are significantly less likely to develop memory impairment symptoms. Researchers led by UVA's Jayakrishna Ambati, MD, have previously identified mechanisms that could allow drugs to prevent Alzheimer's disease. That promising finding has led them to analyze two of the nation's largest health insurance databases to assess the risk of Alzheimer's disease in patients who have prescribed the drug. First, patients were taking medication because the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease is reduced by 6% each year. On the other hand, the annual decline was 13%. “It is estimated that more than 10 million people around the world develop Alzheimer's disease every year,” says Ambati, founding director of UVA's Center for Advanced Visual Sciences and Professor DuPont Gerry III of the School of Ophthalmology, the School of Medicine. “Our results suggest that taking these medications can prevent approximately one million new cases of Alzheimer's disease. Every year. “ Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease NRTIs, or nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, are used to prevent HIV viruses from replicating in the body. However, Ambati and his team have previously decided that the drug can prevent the activation of inflammasomes, a key drug in the immune system. As these proteins are involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease, Ambaty and his colleagues wanted to see if patients taking inflammasome blockers were less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. To that end, they reviewed 24 years of patient data (a massive collection of men) contained in the U.S. Veterans Health Administration database, and 14 years of data from the MarketScan database of commercial insurance patients, which provides a broader representation of the population. They were looking for a patient at least 50 years old and taking medication for either HIV or hepatitis B, another disease treated with NRTI. They ruled out patients with previous Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. In total, the researchers identified more than 270,000 patients who met the research criteria and then analyzed the number that went on to develop Alzheimer's disease. Even after adjusting for factors that could cloud outcomes, such as whether patients have preexisting medical conditions, researchers found the reduced risk for patients with NRTIS to be “significant and substantive,” report in a new scientific paper. The researchers point out that patients taking other types of HIV medications did not show the same reduction in the risk of Alzheimer as the risk of NRTI. Based on that, they say they will ensure clinical testing to determine the ability of NRTIS to drive away Alzheimer's disease. If successful, profits can be enormous as the percentage of Alzheimer's has risen dramatically. Nearly 7 million Americans live with the disease today, and the number is expected to rise to 13 million by 2050. Additionally, the estimated annual cost of care for Alzheimer's and other dementia could increase from $360 billion to almost $1 trillion, the Alzheimer's Disease Association reports. “We have also developed a new inflammasome blocking drug called K9, which is a safer and more effective version of NRTI,” says Ambati. “The drug is already undergoing clinical trials for other diseases and will also be testing K9 in Alzheimer's disease.” reference: The risk of Alzheimer's disease, such as Magagnoli J, Ambati M, and Cummings TH, is reduced, and is associated with nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors. Alzheimer's Directory. 2025; 21(5): E70180. two: 10.1002/alz.70180 This article has been republished from material. Note: Materials may have been edited for length and content. For more information, please contact the source quoted. You can access the press release publishing policy here.

