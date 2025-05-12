The recent global Monkeypox (MPox) outbreak with new and aggressive variants highlights the disastrous need for safe, widely effective and accessible vaccines. The LC16M8 vaccine, a strain of attenuated vaccinia virus originally developed for the natural PO, is a promising option to combat the MPOX virus. To further explore this possibility, the researchers employed heterologous immunological analysis to provide new insights into the immunogenicity of LC16M8 and its safety against MPOX.



In recent years, the world has seen a surge in new and deadly infectious diseases, poses a major threat to global health. The outbreak of Covid-19, H1N1 (swipe flu), Ebola, Zika, and Monkeypox reminds us of our vulnerabilities. Some of these viruses are new and relatively unknown, but other viruses, such as the Monkeypox virus (MPOX virus or MPXV), have been around since the 1970s, but have been endemic to parts of Africa. However, the recent global outbreak of MPOX, which is recognized by newly identified variants that have been infected more than previous strains, has raised concerns around the world, highlighting the urgent need for effective, safe and multivalent vaccines.



The LC16M8 was originally a decaying vaccinia virus strain developed in Japan for its natural po, and was later approved by Monkeypox in 2022. LC16M8 demonstrated efficacy and immunogenicity in preclinical and clinical settings with non-Human primates, confirming its potential for MPXV. However, further immunological and pathological analysis is required to fully characterize its properties in order to develop a broadly effective MPOX vaccine. To address this lack in the study, a new study assessed the immunogenicity and safety of LC16M8 across three animal species. The study was led by Associate Professor Hut in the Department of Vaccine Science at the University of Tokyo Institute of Medicine, along with Professor Ken J. Ishii of the University of Tokyo. The study became available online on April 15, 2025 and was published in the journal Volume 115 Ebiomedysin May 1st, 2025.



“We evaluated the immunogenicity of LC16M8 in three mouse strains and human specimens and performed pathological analysis using a non-human primate model.” Dr. Kobiyama says. The team assessed how well the mice were vaccinated with LC16M8 with three strains of mice (BALB/C, C57BL/6J, and CAST/EIJ) were vaccinated with LC16M8 to protect the mice against vaccine-induced immune responses and MPOX. Similarly, they administered a high dose of LC16M8 with Cynomolgus Monkeys and monitored safety by measuring changes in body weight, temperature, and local or systemic response. Finally, they vaccinated healthy adult volunteers with LC16M8 and studied blood samples for immune responses containing the presence of neutralizing antibodies against different MPXV strains.



Their experiments showed that LC16M8 induces a strong humoral response in all three mouse models, directly targeting the MPXV antigen. This promoted germinal center B cells and follicular helper T cells, which are essential for long-term immunity. Furthermore, vaccinated cast/EIJ mice showed reduced viral load in lung tissue, demonstrating vaccine efficacy. At Cynomolgus Monkeys, the vaccine induces local POx lesions without significantly affecting its body weight, temperature, or hematological parameters, indicating the safety of the vaccine. Finally, in humans, we suggest that the vaccine enhances neutralizing antibodies against multiple MPXV variants without significant adverse events during follow-up periods, enhancing the broad coverage of LC16M8 and its safety.



These results highlight the feasibility of LC16M8 as a safe, effective and scalable option for MPOX vaccination. Furthermore, the comprehensive analysis of the type employed in this study provides a blueprint for developing next-generation vaccines against other poxviruses and new pathogens, potentially reducing the reaction time from outbreak to regulatory approval to public publicization.



“Our research is examining the efficacy and safety of LC16M8, which could accelerate approval and deployment of this vaccine in areas and populations that are highly sensitive to MPOX outbreaks, especially in Africa. In the long run, vaccinating more people will significantly reduce MPOX transmission rates and mitigate the outbreak of MPOX, due to the outbreak of MPOX. Add Dr. Kobiyama.



Of course, further research is still needed to optimize vaccine efficacy and safety and explore alternative vaccine platforms, especially in naive and immunodeficient populations. For now, however, this research strips the foundations of transforming global management strategies for MPOX and other infectious diseases. “Our work can shape and guide the development of permanent global surveillance and response systems for new infectious diseases, creating a more resilient society that is better prepared for the threat of future pandemics.” Dr. Kobiyama concludes.

reference: Immunological analysis of Koyama K, utsumi D, kaku Y, et al. LC16M8 vaccines: preclinical and early clinical insights into MPOX. Ebiomedysin. 2025; 115:105703. doi: 10.1016/j.ebiom 201.105703

This article has been republished from material. Note: Materials may have been edited for length and content. For more information, please contact the source quoted. You can access the press release publishing policy here.