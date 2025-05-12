Dallas, May 12, 2025 – Millions of women may unconsciously bear risk factors for heart, kidneys and metabolic diseases. This is an interconnected state with the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in women.

The interaction of heart, kidney and metabolic health is called cardiovascular-kidney metabolism (CKM) health. Health factors for CKM include blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, blood sugar (sugar), and kidney function. Because these factors are connected, if something goes wrong in one area, it affects other areas, CKM syndromeis associated with a high risk of cardiovascular disease.

New from the American Heart Association CKM Health InitiativeSupported by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim and Champion Sponsor Davita, it aims to raise awareness of the interconnectivity of heart, kidneys and metabolic symptoms and improve the treatment of CKM syndrome.

Below are five things women should know about their CKM health:

1. Know your biggest health risks.

Almost 45% of women over the age of 20 have some form of cardiovascular disease, with one in three likely to die.[1]

“Even though heart disease is a major cause of death in women, most people are unaware of the risk of heart disease,” says Sadiya S. Khan, MD, M.Sc., M.Sc., Faha, Professor Volunteer and Magerstadt of the American Heart Association, and Associate Professor of Heart Disease and Preventive Medicine at Northwest Medicine at Chicago.

Women develop heart disease differently than men, and can experience symptoms that are unusual in men. Women are more likely to get blocked by small blood vessels around the heart, and while chest pain is the most common symptom of heart attack, women are more likely to experience arm, jaw and neck pain than men.

2. Perform the action early.

Risk factors occur in multiples escalate the risk to the heart. Women with either type 2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease are predicted to have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease 8-9 years earlier than women without either condition.[2] Women with both conditions may reach high risk 26 years ago. By dealing with heart, kidney and metabolic health at every stage of life, you can improve the quality of life and overall health of a woman.

3. Know the connected risk factors.

Many people with hypertension or diabetes, which increases the risk of kidney disease, are not aware of kidney health due to lack of screening. Kidney health is assessed either by protein urine tests or blood tests for kidney filtration rates. Too much protein in the urine or low filtration rate can indicate kidney disease.

High blood pressure and early stages of kidney disease and diabetes often do not have symptoms, so regular screening is required to be aware of the risks.

“It's important to know your health numbers to optimize CKM health and prioritize prevention of heart, kidney and metabolic diseases,” said Khan, who is part of the CKM Health Initiative scientific advisory group.

The appropriate levels of CKM health factors in women are:

Blood Pressure – 120/80 mm below Hg

Cholesterol levels important for CKM health: Triglycerides – Less than 135 mg/dl HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein, also known as “Good” Cholesterol) – 50 mg/dl or more

Weight ratings include waist circumference and body mass index (BMI). Waist circumference – less than 35 inches (31 inches for Asian women) BMI – less than 25 kg/m 2 (less than 23 kg/m 2 For Asian women)

Blood glucose levels, which are assessments of diabetes risk, are measured in two ways. Fasting blood glucose (short-term blood glucose) – 70-99 mg/dl A1C (long-term blood glucose control) – <5.7%

Kidney Health Assessment:

UACR (Protein Urine Test) – Less than 30 mg/g

EGFR (Blood Test for Filtration Rate) – 90 ml/min/1.73 m2 Or high

If one CKM health factor is at an abnormal level, it can bring others to unhealthy levels. However, whether it's a lifestyle change or the right medicine, efforts to improve the level of one area can also regain the balance of others.

4. Pregnancy and menopause affect the health of CKM in women.

“Each pregnancy is a window into later heart, kidney and metabolic health,” says Jananirangaswami of Faha, a professor of medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine.

Pregnancy complications such as pre-lamp disease, gestational diabetes and preeclampsia are risk factors for future chronic kidney disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, said Rangaswami, who is also co-chair of the association's scientific advisory group. Presidential Advisory This defined CKM syndrome. “Everyone who wants to get pregnant needs to optimize their heart and metabolic health before pregnancy,” she added.

Changes in menopause It also affects long-term heart and metabolic health. This includes lower estrogen levels, increased body fat around organs, increased cholesterol levels, and stiffening or weakening of blood vessels. Furthermore, early menopause before age 45 is associated with a higher risk of kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

5. Social factors influence women in unique ways.

Screening for social factors is an important part of CKM health assessment. Negative financial, social and neighborhood effects are associated with low levels of physical activity and healthy diet, high levels of obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

Several factors affect women who are different from men. Marriage is associated with a worsening health for women, with a higher proportion of women than men, and delays medical care due to costs. Women also face unique barriers to access to care.

“Women have historically been underestimated in clinical trials, have low access to health care, are less likely to receive evidence-based medications, and health concerns are often overlooked or rejected,” Khan said. “It is said that some women experience anxiety, as symptoms of a heart attack in women can include nausea and shortness of breath.”

The message for women is to know your risks and advocate for your health.

“It is important to include your pregnancy history in a healthy way and seek appropriate treatment for menopause symptoms,” Rangaswami said.

“Sometimes, being your best advocate is your best bet. We want to encourage every woman to feel empowered to advocate for herself and their health,” Khan said. “This includes requesting thorough screening at your healthcare visit and talking to a healthcare professional about health factors in your heart, kidneys and metabolic.”

Additional resources:

###

The American Heart Association receives funds primarily from individuals. Foundations and businesses (including drugs, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations to fund specific association programs and events. The Association has strict policies to prevent these relationships from affecting the content of science. Revenues are available from the overall financial information of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, device manufacturers, health insurance providers and associations here.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a longer, healthier world of living. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health across all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for over 100 years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers worldwide, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for national health, and provide important resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy and care, we work tirelessly to promote health and change our lives every day. Connect with us heart.org, Facebook, x Or call 1-800-AHA-USA1.

For media enquiries: 214-706-1173

Maggie Francis: 214-706-1382; [email protected]

Public enquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)

heart.org and stroke.org