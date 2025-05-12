



Healthday News – The mRNA-1083 vaccine is non-infective and induces a higher immune response than some influenza strains and the recommended influenza and Covid-19 vaccines against SARS-COV-2. American Medical Association Journal. Amanda K. Radman Supergel, Maryland, and colleagues of Modern Inc. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and colleagues investigated the immunogenicity and safety of clinical trials. mRNA-1083 Vaccines against seasonal influenza and SARS-COV-2 in adults aged 50 and older in 146 UD sites. Adults ages 65 and older (4017 participants) and ages 50-64 (3998 participants) were randomly assigned to receive mRNA-1083 plus placebo or seasonal influenza in the quadrant employed (65 and older: inactivated influenza vaccin in high-dose quadrants [HD-IIV4]50-64 years: Standard dose IIV4 [SD-IIV4]and Covid-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccines. The researchers found that non-internal immunogenicity of mRNA-1083 exceeded -10% was shown for all vaccin-type influenza and sARS-C-1, based on the lower bound of the 97.5% confidence interval for the geometric mean ratio above 0.667, and the lower bound of the 97.5% confidence interval for the seroconversion/serolenepan velocity difference. A higher immune response was induced by mRNA-1083 against SD-IIV4 (50–64 years) and three influenza strains HD-IIV4 (65 years and older), and SARS-COV-2 (all ages) in all four influenza strains. Compared to comparators, solicited side effects were numerically higher in frequency and severity after mRNA-1083 vaccination than comparators in both age cohorts. “This important phase 3 study showed the non-inferiority of a single mRNA-1083 dose in adults over 50 years of age,” the authors wrote. Several authors have revealed their relationship with biopharmaceutical companies, including Modern, which is developing the mRNA-1083 vaccine, and funded the research. Summary/Full text (subscription or payment may be required)

