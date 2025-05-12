



Healthday News – Annual Multicancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening in a Single Blood Test offers an overall advantage over biennial MCED screening, according to published studies. BMJ Open. Brian Lou, BCHIR, PhD, and colleagues from Cambridge University in the UK estimated the effectiveness of screening in MCED tests at different intervals at cancer stages at diagnosis and mortality endpoints (with emphasis on annual and biennial screening). Two sets of tumor growth scenarios were investigated. Fast (2-4 years for Stage I) and fast aggressive (1-2 years for Stage I). The current model input published MCED performance measures from large-scale case-control studies and surveillance, epidemiology, and outcome data for all people aged 50-79 years. cancer incident. Researchers found that annual screening is associated with more favorable diagnostic yields under the fast tumor growth scenario. Compared to regular care, 370 cancer signals were detected, with screened/year/100,000 people detected, with 49% fewer late diagnosis and 21% fewer deaths within five years. A similar, but less significant effect was seen in screening every two years compared to normal care (292 cancer signals detected, 39% fewer late diagnosis, and 17% fewer deaths within 5 years). In fast tumor growth scenarios, annual screening prevented more deaths within five years than biennial scenarios. However, a higher positive predictor was found for biennial screening (54% vs. 43%). It was more efficient to prevent deaths within five years per 100,000 tests (132 vs. 84), but it was less annual deaths. “The best choice of screening intervals depends on the assessment of actual cancer survival and the cost of confirmation testing after MCED screening,” the authors write. Several authors have revealed their relationship with biotech companies, including Grail, which funded the research. Summary/Full text

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clinicaladvisor.com/news/multicancer-early-detection-screening-improves-patient-outcomes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

