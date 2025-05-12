Am I at risk of colorectal cancer? Understanding genetic factors and early detection





Your genes say a lot about who you are, from your hair and eye color to your health. It can also affect the risk of several types of cancer, including the colorectal. “I have colorectal cancer It rises among young peopleearly detection is the best protection,” says the colorectal surgeon. Gregory Charak, Maryland “Screening is easy. If you could be at risk, it's important.” Genetic risks of colorectal cancer The most common genetic condition that increases the risk of colorectal cancer is called Lynch syndrome. Depending on the specific genetic problems that cause Lynch syndrome, your lifetime risks can be anywhere 10% to 80%. “Lynch syndrome is a genetic disorder that can increase the risk of many cancers, including colon and rectal cancer, endometrial (endometrial) cancer, and many other cancers around the body,” says Dr. Charak. “In terms of genetic syndromes that cause colon cancer, it is the number one genetic cause of colon cancer, but it only accounts for 3% of colon cancer worldwide,” adds Dr. Charak. Lynch syndrome is the most common, but not the only gene in the memo. Other well-known genetic causes of colorectal cancer are called Familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). It may be rarer, but it is even more serious. “In FAP, 100% Rate There is less risk involved in lynching, but it's about colon cancer,” says Dr. Charak. How can you know if you are at risk for colorectal cancer? Are you at risk for colorectal cancer? There are a few things to consider: Family History:

Lynch Syndrome: Does any of your family have Lynch syndrome?



Early onset: Has any of your relatives developed colon or uterine cancer under the age of 50? Symptoms: Have you ever noticed changes in your intestinal habits like blood in your stool or new constipation? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you should consider taking colorectal cancer screening and genetic testing. When should I start screening for colorectal cancer? American Cancer Society I recommend starting Colorectal Cancer Screening 45 years old. If you have a family history of illness or other risk factors, you may need to start a screening before. [H3] Types of colorectal cancer screening: There are several ways to screen for colorectal cancer: Stool test: These tests check blood or cancer DNA in your stool. This could be a sign of cancer.

These tests check blood or cancer DNA in your stool. This could be a sign of cancer. Colonoscopy: This procedure Doctors can use a thin, flexible tube with a camera to examine the rectum and inside the colon. Colonoscopy can detect and remove polyps (small pre-growth) and identify cancer. “Colorectal screening is easy. Screening is extremely important as more and more young people with colorectal cancer are increasingly young, even without Lynch syndrome,” says Dr. Charak. If you are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, specific tests will determine the best treatment method. “Colon cancer caused by Lynch syndrome tends to have very high mutation rates and is often eligible for immunotherapy treatment, but other cancers may not,” says Dr. Charak. How to test genetic risk If you are concerned about the risk of colorectal cancer syndromes such as Lynch syndrome or FAP, genetic testing can provide you with an answer. There are several ways to pursue testing. Home Test: Programs like Hennessy Institute We provide saliva-based tests that will be mailed to your home. To get started, go online Risk Assessment Survey. After answering questions about your health history, the results will be emailed to you. If you are eligible, insurance may cover costs. You can also get a saliva test at an out-of-pocket cost of less than $250.

Through your doctor: Talk to your doctor about your concerns and family history. It will help you navigate the process, including insurance coverage and genetic counseling. Next steps and resources: Materials provided through Healthu are intended to be used as general information only and should not replace physician advice. Always consult your doctor about individual care.

