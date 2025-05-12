Health
AI tools can analyze selfies and predict cancer risk
New research shows that algorithms can look at regular photos to estimate how quickly the body is aging. This is an insight that could change the nature of cancer treatments. This research is Mass General BrighamFaceage, the person who built AI tools.
Experts trained the tool with almost 60,000 images of healthy individuals and tested it in more than 6,000 patients starting radiation therapy.
The team found that typical cancer patients appeared to be about five years older than their birth certificate suggested, with a shorter life expectancy with every additional year.
From selfies to biomarkers
Faceage is a deep learning network. It carefully study skin texture, muscle tension, and eye shapes and convert those patterns into single numbers. Biological age.
The process is automatic. When your face receives a photo of your head and shoulders, you can predict your age, which will better reflect body wear and tears than in chronological order.
How old a person is, for a long time, he has informally guided doctors. Frail functions allow treatment to be maneuvered towards milder options. Youthful vitality can justify aggressive treatment.
However, such judgments are subjective. Faceage places more objective numbers on that impression.
Predictions of AI, facial age, and cancer
In this study, patients with biological ages >85 were the worst, even after the authors adjusted for their gender, tumor site, and age.
“Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to estimate a person's biological age from a photograph of their face. Our research shows that information is clinically meaningful,” says Hugo Aerts, director of the Artificial Intelligence (AIM) program at Mass General Brigham.
“This piece shows that the photographs contain important information that helps inform clinical decisions, like a simple selfie.”
“It really matters how old someone looks when compared to chronological order. Individuals with faces younger than chronological order are significantly better after cancer therapy.”
Face captures hidden signals
It is difficult to predict how long a terminal patient will leave. The researchers asked 10 clinicians and scientists to see portraits of 100 people receiving palliative radiation therapy, asking them to guess whether each of them is alive within a few months.
Even when the panel knew the age in chronological order cancer Type, their accuracy almost beats chances.
Adding a face shifted the odds. With AI counts in hand, the group's predictions are significantly improved, suggesting that the face captures hidden signals that doctors have missed.
Teaching AI to see the age of your face
Investigators began with a public image bank that held 58,851 faces, each tagged by age. As these photos come from everyday contexts, the network first learned to recognize normal aging.
The team then applied faces to clinical snapshots taken during regular treatment setup. By linking these photos to medical records, the algorithm can discover how appearance, illness, and outcomes lead to.
Faceage still needs validation in larger and diverse populations. The study cohort comes from only two centers, and lighting and camera angles can distort the results.
Cultural differences in cosmetic surgery, heavy makeup, or skincare can also confuse the model. The team plans to follow patients over time to see if facial counts change as treatment progresses.
Early detection system
“This opens the door to a whole new realm of biomarker discovery from photographs, and the possibilities go far beyond cancer care and predicted age,” said co-author Ray Mak, a faculty member of Mass General Brigham's AIM program.
“When we consider various chronic diseases as aging diseases, it becomes even more important that we can accurately predict the trajectory of an individual's aging.”
“We hope that we can ultimately use this technology as an early detection system for a variety of applications, within a strong regulatory and ethical framework to save lives.”
Faceage shows how artificial intelligence transforms daily data into medical guidance. A single selfie can quickly complement blood tests and scans, giving the oncologist a faster, unbiased picture of the patient's resilience.
If further trials confirm the findings, the clinic will upload a photo and the fine-tuned treatment plan will instantly receive a biological age.
Face: Beyond cancer care
The root of aging Heart diseasediabetes, dementia, etc. Therefore, image-based biomarkers can support many specialties by identifying people who need lifestyle changes or preventive therapy many years ago before symptoms appear.
The key is strict surveillance. Algorithms trained on a limited dataset are at risk of bias embedding, and patient consent is essential when personal images feed into predictive models.
For now, Face remains a research AI tool. But the promise is clear. The face you present to the camera may hold clues as to how your body is dealing with illness and time. Knowledge of being used responsibly can guide decisions that expand life and improve its quality. One snapshot at a time.
This research has been published in Lancet Digital Health.
– –
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter Charming articles, exclusive content, latest updates.
Please check areartsnapa free app brought to you Eric Rolls and earth.com.
– –
|
Sources
2/ https://www.earth.com/news/ai-tool-analyzes-face-age-to-predict-cancer-risk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I take responsibility”: Biden wins Trump Presidency
- News Wrap: PKK will disarm and dissolve in peace in agreement with Turkey
- The United States and China agree to reduce prices
- Everything is now set for the inauguration of a Tennis facility of world class in Yenagoa
- A rare earthquake hit in the center of Kentuck
- Vietnams pricing problems become worse
- Abraham Samad was called to witness the Jokowi false diploma case
- The United Kingdom doubles from five to ten years old for the time of the stay to acquire a permanent residence: Keir Starmer hardens the entry rules of immigrants in response to the boom of the populist right | International
- Vs Veldhockey | USA Field Hockey to host Webinar -Series about the game commentary
- The federal government recommends suspending the Chikungunya vaccine for people over 60 years old
- Bulldogs Tally Wins at Pierre Tennis Invite | Sport
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb New Trial starts in New York