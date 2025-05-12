AI tools can analyze selfies and predict cancer risk

New research shows that algorithms can look at regular photos to estimate how quickly the body is aging. This is an insight that could change the nature of cancer treatments. This research is Mass General BrighamFaceage, the person who built AI tools.

Experts trained the tool with almost 60,000 images of healthy individuals and tested it in more than 6,000 patients starting radiation therapy.

The team found that typical cancer patients appeared to be about five years older than their birth certificate suggested, with a shorter life expectancy with every additional year.

From selfies to biomarkers

Faceage is a deep learning network. It carefully study skin texture, muscle tension, and eye shapes and convert those patterns into single numbers. Biological age.

The process is automatic. When your face receives a photo of your head and shoulders, you can predict your age, which will better reflect body wear and tears than in chronological order.

How old a person is, for a long time, he has informally guided doctors. Frail functions allow treatment to be maneuvered towards milder options. Youthful vitality can justify aggressive treatment.

However, such judgments are subjective. Faceage places more objective numbers on that impression.

Predictions of AI, facial age, and cancer

In this study, patients with biological ages >85 were the worst, even after the authors adjusted for their gender, tumor site, and age.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to estimate a person's biological age from a photograph of their face. Our research shows that information is clinically meaningful,” says Hugo Aerts, director of the Artificial Intelligence (AIM) program at Mass General Brigham.

“This piece shows that the photographs contain important information that helps inform clinical decisions, like a simple selfie.”

“It really matters how old someone looks when compared to chronological order. Individuals with faces younger than chronological order are significantly better after cancer therapy.”

Face captures hidden signals

It is difficult to predict how long a terminal patient will leave. The researchers asked 10 clinicians and scientists to see portraits of 100 people receiving palliative radiation therapy, asking them to guess whether each of them is alive within a few months.

Even when the panel knew the age in chronological order cancer Type, their accuracy almost beats chances.

Adding a face shifted the odds. With AI counts in hand, the group's predictions are significantly improved, suggesting that the face captures hidden signals that doctors have missed.

Teaching AI to see the age of your face

Investigators began with a public image bank that held 58,851 faces, each tagged by age. As these photos come from everyday contexts, the network first learned to recognize normal aging.

The team then applied faces to clinical snapshots taken during regular treatment setup. By linking these photos to medical records, the algorithm can discover how appearance, illness, and outcomes lead to.

Faceage still needs validation in larger and diverse populations. The study cohort comes from only two centers, and lighting and camera angles can distort the results.

Cultural differences in cosmetic surgery, heavy makeup, or skincare can also confuse the model. The team plans to follow patients over time to see if facial counts change as treatment progresses.

Early detection system

“This opens the door to a whole new realm of biomarker discovery from photographs, and the possibilities go far beyond cancer care and predicted age,” said co-author Ray Mak, a faculty member of Mass General Brigham's AIM program.

“When we consider various chronic diseases as aging diseases, it becomes even more important that we can accurately predict the trajectory of an individual's aging.”

“We hope that we can ultimately use this technology as an early detection system for a variety of applications, within a strong regulatory and ethical framework to save lives.”

Faceage shows how artificial intelligence transforms daily data into medical guidance. A single selfie can quickly complement blood tests and scans, giving the oncologist a faster, unbiased picture of the patient's resilience.

If further trials confirm the findings, the clinic will upload a photo and the fine-tuned treatment plan will instantly receive a biological age.

Face: Beyond cancer care

The root of aging Heart diseasediabetes, dementia, etc. Therefore, image-based biomarkers can support many specialties by identifying people who need lifestyle changes or preventive therapy many years ago before symptoms appear.

The key is strict surveillance. Algorithms trained on a limited dataset are at risk of bias embedding, and patient consent is essential when personal images feed into predictive models.

For now, Face remains a research AI tool. But the promise is clear. The face you present to the camera may hold clues as to how your body is dealing with illness and time. Knowledge of being used responsibly can guide decisions that expand life and improve its quality. One snapshot at a time.

This research has been published in Lancet Digital Health.

