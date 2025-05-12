Illinois health experts call attention during the “tick season”





Illinois (WIFR) – As the weather intensifies, Illinois health experts urge their public to protect themselves from mites and Lyme disease. “Lyme disease is a serious bacterial infection that is transmitted through the bites of infected mites,” said Dr. Samia Vola, director of Public Health in Illinois. “Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States that affects more than half a million people nationwide each year. As summer approaches, I encourage residents to learn to “bite” and protect you and your loved ones from mites' disease. Experts say the most important thing people can do to “fight against bites” is to eagerly check on themselves, their pets and children after spending time outdoors. Experts say removing the tick within 24 hours reduces the risk of potential disease transmission. In addition to Lyme disease, other serious tickborne diseases include fever of Rocky Mountain spots, endoplasmic reticulum, ehrlichiasis, and babysiosis. Several tickborne diseases, such as the spotted fever of Rocky Mountain, can be life-threatening. On that website, IDPH has interactives Check the monitoring map It shows that various Illinois mites have been identified and the diseases they may carry. Public health officials say Illinois travelling out of state should note that there is a much higher prevalence of Lyme disease in areas such as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan as well as in the northeastern United States. Other tips to avoid tick-borne illnesses include: Learn about mites removal and symptoms recognition

Walk in the center of the trail. Avoid bushy areas with tall grass and leaves

Wear brightly colored clothing to make it easier to spot mites. Push the long pants into the socks and boots

Apply an EPA registered insect repellent containing 20% ​​DEET, picalidine, IR3535, or lemon eucalyptus oil as directed on the label. EPA has a search tool It will help you find the best product for your needs

Every 2-3 hours, the whole body is checked on the family (armpits, ears, abdomen, behind the knees, between the legs, hips, hair and scalp). Also, check the gear and pets that were taken while out

To kill mites after being outdoors, place clothes in a hair dryer for 10 minutes (or 1 hour if wet clothes)

Take a bath or shower within 2 hours of coming indoors

If you find a black leg tick that may be obsessed with for more than 3 days, seek medical attention to your doctor to determine if antibiotics are needed to prevent Lyme disease

Maintaining ticks for species identification is often helpful

Place the ticks in friction alcohol or sealed bags/containers and bring them to your health provider or local health department for submission to IDPH. The submission form is available in IDPH Website Copyright 2025 WIFR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wifr.com/2025/05/12/illinois-health-experts-urge-caution-during-tick-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos