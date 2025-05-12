Health
What is in it and does it work?
BBC News
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at lowering high prescription drug prices, but the details and long-term impact of this are not clear.
Citing far fewer numbers than Americans in other countries' patients because of drugs, Trump said he would order pharmaceutical companies to lower prices in the US.
He touted the move as one of the “most consequential” executive orders in US history, claiming the price was “almost immediately, between 30% and 80%.”
However, experts are very skeptical of claims, and stock market movements show that investors think they are almost ineffective.
Why are drug prices in America so high?
The US has a particularly complex healthcare system, including the large private insurance industry, employers calming down, and publicly funded insurance programs for the elderly and the poor known as Medicare and Medicaid.
In many other developed countries, a more centralized system means that authorities can negotiate blanket rates for drugs, and in some cases refuse to buy if they deem the price too high.
2021, US Government Accounting Office Compared with Australia, Canada and Franceand found that prescription drugs are 2-4 times more expensive in the US.
Politicians from both US parties are at a cost. During the White House announcement Monday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that prices are a Democratic preconceived notion and a major target for socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential election.
Trump has tried to tackle his first term and the costs of lifesaving drugs, such as former President Joe Biden, especially insulin, but prices in the US remain stubbornly high.
Speaking at the White House Monday, Trump and his health officials condemned the lack of progress in lobbying medicines to members of Congress and large donations.
“The drug lobby is the strongest lobby,” Trump told reporters. “But starting today, the US will no longer subsidize foreign healthcare. That's what we were doing.”
It should also be noted that Trump's trade tariffs, which he has consistently used to threaten other countries, could add even more costs. Trump previously said he would tax drugs imported into the US.
What was the order of the Trumps?
Trump's order is much broader than previous efforts to cut costs, but many details have yet to be resolved.
The language directs US officials to ensure that foreign trade over drug costs do not result in a “irrational or discriminatory” price rise for Americans.
However, what is precisely covered by those terms is unclear. It's similar to what measurements the White House takes when “irrational” practices are discovered.
The White House also hopes that pharmaceutical companies will sell more products directly to consumers – reducing insurance companies and drug benefit managers and considering importing imported foreign drugs for sale at lower prices. The idea has previously struck a stumbling block over security and trade rules.
Officials said Monday's order begins negotiations between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and industry.
What is your most preferred country?
The order also proposed that the United States would be given the status of the most preferred country (MFN). This means that pharmaceutical companies will be asked to match the lowest prices for drugs overseas when selling to US consumers.
“Big Pharma will either voluntarily adhere to this principle or use federal power to ensure that they will pay the same price as other countries,” Trump told reporters.
It was unclear which mechanism the White House would use to punish pharmaceutical companies that refuse to voluntarily comply.
Drug prices are very uncertain, according to Alan Sager, a professor of health policy at Boston University. Pharmaceutical companies can easily assert that they are complying with their orders by promoting price discounts already offered at very high listed retail prices, he told the BBC.
“Do they act? Maybe they insist on acting? Surely,” Professor Sager said.
“It's very unclear whether this would show a durable, meaningful cut at very high US drug prices,” he said. “This is rhetoric, not reality.”
How did the market respond?
A preview of Trump of the announcement came at the stock prices of major drug manufacturers such as Pfizer, Elilily and UK GSK.
However, they staged a quick recovery after the administration had rallied after sharing the scope of the plan and showed investors that they didn't think the move would have a major impact.
Can you hinder Trump's plans elsewhere?
According to researchers from University of Southern California, drug companies can simply withdraw from other countries selling their products at a cheaper price to try to retain profits in the United States.
The researchers also said foreign governments routinely underestimate the true value of drugs to patients, and “moving to the US European pricing model will lead to shorter and less healthy lives for Americans.”
Meanwhile, it is unclear how low prescription drug prices will fit Kennedy's “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. The Health Secretary has consistently emphasized diet and exercise as keys to improving American health, and has criticised the spread of many medicines, including vaccines and drugs, to treat mental illness.
However, potential declines in drug prices may be popular with Americans – as polls consistently show that high costs are the biggest concern when it comes to the US healthcare system.
Michael White, a pharmacy professor at the University of Connecticut, said the outcome of the Trump administration's actions on drug prices is “minimal for many Americans, but attempts to transparency and reduce costs are “a positive step in the right direction.”
However, the order is expected to face challenges from the courts and Congressional pharmaceutical industry.
What do the industry say?
Industry groups are heavily opposed to the executive order, saying it is counterproductive – potentially little stopping to keep high costs while suffocating drugs and funding supplies for research.
“Importing foreign prices from socialist countries would be a bad deal,” American pharmaceutical research and manufacturer Stephen J UBL said in a statement.
John F Crowley, president of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, called MFN Status, “a deep and flawed proposal that will devastate our country's small and medium-sized biotech companies,” which could suffocate funds for research.
“Patients and families are not tips for negotiations in the trade war, but that's exactly how they are treated. First, through the proposed tariffs of our country's medicines, now foreign reference pricing in the name of fairness.”
But Alan Sager, a professor at Boston University, was skeptical of industry debates. He noted that money used to study drugs was spent before profits were obtained, suggesting that there may be other ways to fund the research, such as large cash prizes for treatment of certain diseases.
Professor Sager proposed that real actions to lower drug prices depend on the president's attention range.
“Given the President's obvious public shaking on many topics, it's not clear that he will stay on this issue or he willingly act effectively,” he said.
Report by Natalie Sherman of New York
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c93l7k3x5dpo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I take responsibility”: Biden wins Trump Presidency
- News Wrap: PKK will disarm and dissolve in peace in agreement with Turkey
- The United States and China agree to reduce prices
- Everything is now set for the inauguration of a Tennis facility of world class in Yenagoa
- A rare earthquake hit in the center of Kentuck
- Vietnams pricing problems become worse
- Abraham Samad was called to witness the Jokowi false diploma case
- The United Kingdom doubles from five to ten years old for the time of the stay to acquire a permanent residence: Keir Starmer hardens the entry rules of immigrants in response to the boom of the populist right | International
- Vs Veldhockey | USA Field Hockey to host Webinar -Series about the game commentary
- The federal government recommends suspending the Chikungunya vaccine for people over 60 years old
- Bulldogs Tally Wins at Pierre Tennis Invite | Sport
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb New Trial starts in New York