US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at lowering high prescription drug prices, but the details and long-term impact of this are not clear. Citing far fewer numbers than Americans in other countries' patients because of drugs, Trump said he would order pharmaceutical companies to lower prices in the US. He touted the move as one of the “most consequential” executive orders in US history, claiming the price was “almost immediately, between 30% and 80%.” However, experts are very skeptical of claims, and stock market movements show that investors think they are almost ineffective.

Why are drug prices in America so high?

The US has a particularly complex healthcare system, including the large private insurance industry, employers calming down, and publicly funded insurance programs for the elderly and the poor known as Medicare and Medicaid. In many other developed countries, a more centralized system means that authorities can negotiate blanket rates for drugs, and in some cases refuse to buy if they deem the price too high. 2021, US Government Accounting Office Compared with Australia, Canada and Franceand found that prescription drugs are 2-4 times more expensive in the US. Politicians from both US parties are at a cost. During the White House announcement Monday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that prices are a Democratic preconceived notion and a major target for socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential election. Trump has tried to tackle his first term and the costs of lifesaving drugs, such as former President Joe Biden, especially insulin, but prices in the US remain stubbornly high. Speaking at the White House Monday, Trump and his health officials condemned the lack of progress in lobbying medicines to members of Congress and large donations. “The drug lobby is the strongest lobby,” Trump told reporters. “But starting today, the US will no longer subsidize foreign healthcare. That's what we were doing.” It should also be noted that Trump's trade tariffs, which he has consistently used to threaten other countries, could add even more costs. Trump previously said he would tax drugs imported into the US.

What was the order of the Trumps?

Trump's order is much broader than previous efforts to cut costs, but many details have yet to be resolved. The language directs US officials to ensure that foreign trade over drug costs do not result in a “irrational or discriminatory” price rise for Americans. However, what is precisely covered by those terms is unclear. It's similar to what measurements the White House takes when “irrational” practices are discovered. The White House also hopes that pharmaceutical companies will sell more products directly to consumers – reducing insurance companies and drug benefit managers and considering importing imported foreign drugs for sale at lower prices. The idea has previously struck a stumbling block over security and trade rules. Officials said Monday's order begins negotiations between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and industry.

What is your most preferred country?

The order also proposed that the United States would be given the status of the most preferred country (MFN). This means that pharmaceutical companies will be asked to match the lowest prices for drugs overseas when selling to US consumers. “Big Pharma will either voluntarily adhere to this principle or use federal power to ensure that they will pay the same price as other countries,” Trump told reporters. It was unclear which mechanism the White House would use to punish pharmaceutical companies that refuse to voluntarily comply. Drug prices are very uncertain, according to Alan Sager, a professor of health policy at Boston University. Pharmaceutical companies can easily assert that they are complying with their orders by promoting price discounts already offered at very high listed retail prices, he told the BBC. “Do they act? Maybe they insist on acting? Surely,” Professor Sager said. “It's very unclear whether this would show a durable, meaningful cut at very high US drug prices,” he said. “This is rhetoric, not reality.”

How did the market respond?

A preview of Trump of the announcement came at the stock prices of major drug manufacturers such as Pfizer, Elilily and UK GSK. However, they staged a quick recovery after the administration had rallied after sharing the scope of the plan and showed investors that they didn't think the move would have a major impact.

Can you hinder Trump's plans elsewhere?

According to researchers from University of Southern California, drug companies can simply withdraw from other countries selling their products at a cheaper price to try to retain profits in the United States. The researchers also said foreign governments routinely underestimate the true value of drugs to patients, and “moving to the US European pricing model will lead to shorter and less healthy lives for Americans.” Meanwhile, it is unclear how low prescription drug prices will fit Kennedy's “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. The Health Secretary has consistently emphasized diet and exercise as keys to improving American health, and has criticised the spread of many medicines, including vaccines and drugs, to treat mental illness. However, potential declines in drug prices may be popular with Americans – as polls consistently show that high costs are the biggest concern when it comes to the US healthcare system. Michael White, a pharmacy professor at the University of Connecticut, said the outcome of the Trump administration's actions on drug prices is “minimal for many Americans, but attempts to transparency and reduce costs are “a positive step in the right direction.” However, the order is expected to face challenges from the courts and Congressional pharmaceutical industry.

What do the industry say?