Health experts reveal that weight loss jabs can “prevent eating times” for children
Weight loss injections for severe obese children are effective, alleviate the fight against mealtime and help with weight loss, researchers have revealed.
Known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, these jabs suppress food cravings and are currently available to adults in the NHS through BMI or private providers.
The National Institutes of Health (Nice) has suspended the assessment of Semaglutide (Wegovy) for children aged 12-17 due to lack of evidence from manufacturer Novo Nordisk, but specialized clinics can prescribe these injections when clinically necessary.
This study was presented at the European Conference on Obesity in Malaga, Spain, and demonstrated that, combined with existing diet and lifestyle planning, it can help young people lose weight.
However, potential side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vision problems should be considered.
Dr. Annika Jansson of Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden has published a new study. “GLP-1 drugs are increasingly being used to treat obesity in adults.
“They can also be used on 12-year-old children, and clinical trials show that after a year of treatment, children lose 5%-16% of their weight.
“However, there are challenges to treating children in real life situations that do not appear in research studies.
“Children may have varying degrees of obesity, comorbidities, and complications and may face problems with drug supply, funding or taking the drug.
“As a result, it is difficult to isolate the effect of adding GLP-1 drugs to many already available treatments.”
To address this question, Dr. Jansson and his colleagues added GLP-1 receptor agonists to their existing treatment programs for child obesity.
The study included 16 children (52% of the boys) who were severely obese who were undergoing intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment (IHBLT) at the National Pediatric Obesity Center in Stockholm, aged up to 16.
IHBLT works with children, families and schools to consider healthy foods, meal sizes, meal orders, screen times, exercise and psychological health.
Since 2023, GLP-1 drug liraglutide has been included in approximately one in four patients. The drug semaglutide (Wegovy) was then used.
The decline in BMI was similar across groups until 2022, but the addition of weight loss JAB had an additional effect.
Approximately 30% of liraglutide lost enough weight to improve health, compared to about 27% of those previously treated without a jab.
The difference doesn't seem to be big and not all children are taking medication at all times, but that suggests a trend, Dr. Jansson said. She said she has better results with semaglutide.
“Only a small portion of the child has GLP-1 drugs, and most people started their treatment programmes in 6-12 months. Long-term treatment can lead to improved BMI,” she said.
“These are early signs, but after adding GLP-1 medication to the toolbox, it appears that the average effectiveness of being a patient in our clinic has improved.”
She added: “Many children with severe obesity explain hunger and strong appetite, both known to be aided by GLP-1 receptor agonists.
“Outcomes beyond obesity are also important. Families reported reduced food conflicts and increased capacity for other lifestyle adaptations.
“It was easy to stick to the diet and limit snacks. Some parts can be downsized. For some kids, not always hungry is a new feeling.
“GLP-1 receptor agonists are clearly beneficial for many children with severe obesity and are not useful in all cases, but more children need to make these important medications available.”
A spokesman for Novo Nordisk said: “Novo Nordisk did not provide evidence of a great assessment of semaglutide and liraglutide to manage overweight and obesity in young people aged 12-17 years due to the lack of utility data and the risk equations when linking adolescent weight loss to long-term outcomes.
“There are thus significant limitations to estimating the cost-effectiveness of this patient population, and the utility estimates that there is not enough data to properly grasp the full impact on quality of life and support economic models that meet great reference cases.
“At this time, Novo Nordisk is not going to provide evidence of semaglutide and liraglutide assessments to manage overweight and obesity in young people aged 12 to 17 for use in the NHS.
“We will continue to evaluate the evidence package in consideration of supporting this patient group's potential future submission.”
