The new research link is close to a golf course where there is a high likelihood of Parkinson's disease, especially if water is drawn from a vulnerable groundwater source. The findings highlight the potential health risks of pesticide exposure in everyday environments.

study: Golf Course Proximity and Risk of Parkinson's Disease. Image credits: Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

A recent study published in Jama Network OpenUS researchers evaluated whether proximity to a golf course increased the risk of Parkinson's disease (PD).

Pesticide exposure is associated with an increased risk of PD. Pesticides are often used on golf courses to maintain aesthetic standards. In the US (US), pesticides apply to golf courses up to 15 times the application of pesticides to golf courses in European countries. Moreover, pesticides can leach into groundwater and contaminate drinking water. Despite the risks, there is little research into pesticide exposure to PD and golf courses.

About the research

In this study, researchers investigated the association between proximity to golf courses and incident PD. First, PD patients in Olmsted County were identified from 1991 to 2015 within the Rochester Epidemiology Project (responsibles) medical record link system. Experts with motor disorder reviewed the medical records of identified patients to confirm the diagnosis and date of onset of motor symptoms.

The team identified controls from the Wisconsin and Minnesota official study areas, ages, and were matched with PD cases and gender. Information regarding the location of the golf course has been obtained. A home two or three years before the onset of PD symptoms was used to calculate the distance from the golf course. Data on water service areas in the personnel study area were obtained and classified into areas where tap water sources are private wells, groundwater resources, and surface water resources.

In addition, water service areas were stratified whether they have a golf course or not. Additionally, high-resolution groundwater vulnerability data for Minnesota was obtained and water service areas were classified as being within vulnerable or non-disruptive areas. The vulnerable areas of groundwater were areas with karst geology, coarse textured soil, or shallow rock.

Additionally, data on city wells in southeastern Minnesota were obtained. Water service areas were assigned to have one or zero municipalities on the golf course and include shallow or deep city wells. Piecewise linear splines were used to assess the association between golf courses and PD risk proximity. Logistic regression applied the distance to the nearest golf course as exposure and the resulting PD.

This study also described several demographic and socioeconomic variables, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, rural or urban classification, and healthcare use in statistical models.

Importantly, this study used both linear and spline models to assess the relationship between the nearest golf course and the distance to PD risk. A spline model with a 3-mile knot allowed researchers to capture nonlinear associations. Within 3 miles of the golf course, the risk of PD did not change significantly with distance, but was associated with a 13% reduction in PD odds beyond 3 miles and an additional mile from the golf course. The spline model fits better than the simple linear model, as shown in the likelihood ratio test.

Survey results

Between 1991 and 2015, 450 incident PD cases were recorded in Olmsted County, with 9,000 controls matching gender and age. After exclusion, 419 PD cases and 5,113 controls were included for analysis. The nearest golf course had a median distance of 1.72 and 1.98 miles for PD cases and controls, respectively.

PD odds decreased by 9% for every mile increase over distances up to 18 miles from the golf course. People living far from the golf course were less likely to have PD. Additionally, living within a mile of a golf course increased the chances of PD by 126% compared to those living more than six miles away.

Moreover, substantial dose responses were observed, with odds of PD increasing by 198% for 1-2 miles, 121% for 2-3 miles and 92% for 3-6 miles. Furthermore, the odds of PD were nearly twice as likely to receive tap water from groundwater service areas with golf courses compared to people without golf courses.

Additionally, those receiving tap water from the Water Bureau with golf courses in areas with vulnerable groundwater areas have PD odds 82% higher than those living in water service areas without golf courses in non-disruptive service areas. In particular, there was no association between PD risk and living in a service area with shallow city wells.

This study found a strong association between proximity to golf courses and PD risk in urban areas. Furthermore, the authors note that it can occur through both contaminated groundwater and aerial pesticide drift, particularly in high density areas surrounding golf courses.

Importantly, within three miles of the golf course, the researchers observed that the risk of PD did not increase further in close proximity, suggesting a possible “ceiling effect” at higher levels of exposure.

Conclusion

Proximity to the golf course increased the risk of PD, especially within 1-3 miles of the golf course. Those receiving tap water from a water service area with a golf course had almost twice the odds of the PD compared to those who received it from a service area with no golf course. Living in water supply areas with golf courses in areas with vulnerable groundwater areas also increased the chances of PD.

However, the authors warn that although the study shows relevance, it has not proven that living near a golf course causes Parkinson's disease. This study has some limitations, including lack of information about occupational exposure, not taking into account all other potential PD risk factors, and some limitations, including the use of residential addresses as a proxy for pesticide exposure. The study population is primarily white, which may limit the generalizability of the findings to other demographic groups. Furthermore, this study relied on 2013 golf course location data as a proxy for historical exposures that may not fully capture long-term environmental risks.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings from a more diverse population, as pesticide exposure from golf courses contributes to PD risk.