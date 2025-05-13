Weight loss pills aren't really about weight

Since drug company Novo Nordisk realized that GLP-1 drugs can help to be more than diabetes, doctors and researchers have said, “Who should take them?” The medication is very effective at inducing weight loss, and most Americans are overweight or obese. However, the GLP-1 is expensive, not covered by most insurance and is designed to be employed throughout your life. It does not mention frequent nausea or loss of appetite. It is clearly not appropriate to give them to all overweight Americans.

I'll take President Donald Trump with me. During his first term, the scan showed signs of plaque buildup in his coronary arteries, putting him at risk of a heart attack. In 2020, his body mass index exceeded the obesity threshold. That combination would have made him a candidate for the GLP-1 drug, and in fact, through his 2024 campaign, people have speculated that he was taking it. Then last month, Trump's latest body showed he lost 20 pounds and moved from obese to overweight. (Trump has never publicly said he was on GLP-1. When he reached for the comment, the White House did not address questions about how the president lost weight. Atlantic Ocean The most obvious aspect of the president's medical report was his list of drugs he was taking. This includes the equivalent combination of what doctors call “intensive lipid lowering therapy.” As far as the president's health is concerned, his weight is less important than the fact that he is on his drug regimen and that it appears to be working. His LDL (“bad” cholesterol) has declined dramatically in recent years.

Trump's example shows that the main goal for doctors and patients should be not just weight, but changes in health. GLP-1 drugs can help a wide range of people lose weight, but their risks can be justified by only a small subset of Americans. To say whether the health benefits that a person may gain from taking drugs are worth the cost and gastrointestinal pain, doctors cannot rely solely on their weight. Calculus can lead to life and death. In the US, approximately 1,000 deaths per day are associated with diet-related illnesses. To save lives and improve health, doctors, researchers and politicians need to consider true killers. It's not just the weight or size, but the type of fat that is particularly toxic.

When humans eat too many calories, and when there are too many of the highly processed, rapidly absorbed carbohydrates that are very common in modern diets, fat accumulates around the waist and invades the liver, heart and pancreas. Doctors call it visceral, central or abdominal fat. It is more dangerous to health than fats that accumulate in places like the arms and thighs, as it leaks free fatty acids and other molecules into the body, producing inflammation, overturning metabolism and causing havoc in organs. Visceral fat is associated with cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, 13 types of cancers, and possibly some dementia and other major chronic diseases. Reducing visceral fat prevents these conditions or, in certain cases, treats them.

Visceral fat is closely linked to two characteristics of metabolic disease, with two characteristics: high insulin levels and insulin resistance. Scientists have not decided which comes first, or increase in visceral fat or insulin, but they know that high insulin levels are part of a vicious cycle that promotes fat storage, visceral fat and disease. As insulin rises have become dramatically common, by 2018, more than 40% of Americans were high insulin, so there are chronic illnesses as well. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic illness, and four in 10 have even more chronic illnesses.

That's true for GLP-1 drugs Very effective With reduced visceral fat. In fact, that may be a large part of why GLP-1 improves the metabolic health of people taking them. The most powerful case for using GLP-1 is people with excess visceral fat, who have begun to suffer from the consequences. A key issue for doctors is how to identify those people. Although BMI is a poor measure, waist size is a good predictor of visceral fat and type 2 diabetes. Atherosclerosis. Certain abnormalities in blood lipid patterns can indicate the onset of organ dysfunction.

Still, the main metric to which anti-obesity drugs are judged is weight. Originally, the FDA approved these drugs for people with BMIs of 30 or higher, BMIs of at least 27 and weight-related illnesses. However, the agency then quietly removed the reference to the BMI from the drug label. This states that the drug is a “obesity” patient or “overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity.” Without explicitly saying that, this change recognizes that BMI is not a good measure of body fat, and not a good measure of visceral fat that causes the most harmful. However, the agency still requires that clinical trials of obesity drugs use BMI as a standard for enrolling patients. When I go to obesity medical conferences, many of the doctors I talk to still use BMI as a guideline.

Over the past decade or so, there has been a growing awareness among physicians and patients that BMI is limited as a health metric. It does not distinguish between muscle and fat. It does not explain the tendency for fat to be distributed differently in male and female bodies. These drawbacks are important when considering what patients must obtain from GLP-1 medications. For example, people in South Asian heritage can develop insulin resistance with much lower BMI than other populations. According to the American Faculty of Cardiology, white people with 30 BMIs in terms of insulin resistance are Metabolically Equal Became a South Asian with a BMI of 23.9. Unfortunately, doctors don't have a simple and reliable method of measuring insulin resistance directly. The development of diagnostic tests can help you determine who should be treated with anti-obesity drugs.

The US is still deciding how to approach GLP-1 accurately. The Trump administration has abolished Biden and management proposals to cover antiobesity drugs based on Medicare's partial D drug benefits, but has not ruled out future coverage. Within the past year, the FDA has both expanded its drug eligibility guidelines and declared that there is no shortage of drugs. This means that the pharmacy that formulates will no longer be able to generate replicas of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound. Additionally, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have recently introduced a new discount program. Early data suggest that this drug may be useful in treating fatty liver disease, heart failure, and possibly neurodegenerative diseases.

If GLP-1 actually becomes more common in America, everyone who continues them should understand that they are doing so without endgame. GLP-1 drugs have been approved on the premise that patients will stay forever, but so far, most people have taken them within a year in under a year due to side effects, usually high costs, and lack of insurance coverage. Scientists have no good data on whether to remove the drug without regaining weight, whether it can be used intermittently and effectively, or how to adjust it downwards over the long term. The best way to find these answers is to require the FDA to collect data from pharmaceutical companies. It is a serious mistake to remove businesses from the hook, assuming that people will take these drugs forever.

All of these unanswered questions are most likely to benefit from GLP-1, and only add to the urgency of determining who will be safer or healthier by sticking to lifestyle changes and other medications. GLP-1 drugs are not a panacea. They are one powerful tool that helps to control the metabolic disease crisis in America.