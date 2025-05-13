The federal government recommends suspending the Chikungunya vaccine for people over 60 years old





Trump signs orders to cut drug prices Donald Trump said he would sign an order to reduce prescription prices to levels paid by other countries. Federal drug safety officials recommend suspending vaccine use for people over 60 years old for mosquito-borne disease known as Chikungunya Following reports of serious adverse events. The US Food and Drug Administration said 17 serious adverse events, including two that have resulted in death, have been reported in global recipients of vaccine Ixchiq age 60 and older. With safe communication Monday, May 12th. National and global cases have been reported Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Systemoperated by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and flags potential vaccine safety issues. The reported cases were individuals underlying chronic conditions, and adverse events “may not be causally related to vaccination,” the FDA said. Vaccine makers, waveIn a statement it said it “supports the highest safety standards,” pointing to underlying conditions and the potential for other drug therapies as factors that could cause adverse events. “A thorough evaluation of these cases is important to ensure the safe use of Ixchiq,” the company said. French drug regulators updated recommendations from Ixchiq and the European Medicine Agency in April announcement The safety committee began reviewing the vaccine earlier this month, banning it from use in people over 65 years old, according to the statement. Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. What is Chikungunya? Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease named after the joint pain it causes, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Most people infected with mosquito bites recover from the disease in about a week, but some have long-lasting joint pain – says the clinic. There is no cure for the disease. Treatment focuses on the management of symptoms. headache

Muscle pain

Swelling of the joints

rash

Fatigue

nausea FDA approved Ixchiq According to the FDA, in November 2023, to prevent adults aged 18 and older, use the weakened version of the virus. The FDA said some of the reported adverse events are consistent with severe complications of Chikungunya disease. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The FDA said it will conduct an updated profit risk assessment for use of IXCHIQ in age groups over 60 years old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/05/12/ixchiq-chikungunya-vaccine-60/83589830007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos