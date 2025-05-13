



Rockford, Illinois (WIFR) – Health experts share the importance of recognizing stroke signs and symptoms as a way to save lives during National Stroke Awareness Month. About 800,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of these, over 600,000 people have their first or new strokes. Risk increases with age, but strokes can occur at any age. OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Stroke Neurology Neurology Neuro interventionalist Dr. Ayman Gheith said, “To raise awareness is really useful in the community because it allows people to get right to them and make a big difference for them.” Dr. Gheith says it's important to follow the acronym “Be Fast.” Looting balance issues, hanging eyes, face hanging, arm weakness, speech difficulties, and “t”. Dr. Gheith says it's important to follow the monickers. (OSF St. Anthony Medical Center) “I remember one particular story. I think she was in third or fourth grade and learned that acronym, the “fast” acronym and recognized the strokes of her grandmother's babysitter,” Dr. Gais said. Doctors describe strokes as a brain attack. Doctors describe strokes as a brain attack. (OSF St. Anthony Medical Center) There are two types of strokes. Ischemic stroke This is caused by a lack of blood flow due to the blood blocking container. They are the most common type of stroke.

Hemorrhagic stroke It occurs when blood vessels in the brain rupture and cause bleeding. There is no way to tell which is happening unless the person experiencing symptoms arrives at the hospital as soon as possible. “Its brain is permanently damaged. The brain does not heal just like the rest of the body,” said Dr. Vibhav Bansal, Neurointervention Medical Director at MercyHealth Javon Bea Hospital. The CDC reports that in the US, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds and someone dies on a stroke every 3 minutes 11 seconds. Approximately 185,000 strokes (one quarter stroke) have already happened to someone who has one. Strokes are also the leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, according to Dr. Bansal. He says it's important to see the changes you can make to reduce the risk of stroke, like eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, and not smoking. “Diet and exercise are always very important to being healthy and first and foremost to reduce the risk of stroke,” Dr. Bansal said. Other risk factors include age, genetics, and medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Dr. Gheith says it's important that Strokes affects their families and have a support system. Support groups are available to stroke survivors and their families or caregivers, according to the American Stroke Association. Rockford/Stateline Stroke Support Group It runs from 4:30pm to 6pm on the last Tuesday of each month. Rockford's aphasia support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 4pm to 5:30pm. Both support groups will be held at Van Matre includes the Health Rehabilitation Institute950 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford. Copyright 2025 WIFR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

