Weight loss jabs for obese children help to avoid eating queues, and learning | obesity





Research shows that giving obese children a weight loss jab works and helps avoid discussion beyond mealtimes. Clinicians treating highly obese children in Swedish hospitals analyzed whether liraglutide injections could be used, increasing diet and lifestyle changes and increased weight loss. In a real-life analysis of 1,000 children under the age of 16 who have had severe obesity over the years, about a quarter of patients received the weight loss drug liraglutide in 2023 in addition to receiving intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatments throughout childhood across the country. obesity Stockholm center. Clinicians found that nearly a third of these children lost enough weight to improve their health. Patients starting the program in 2024 are receiving semaglutide, but results for these children are not yet available. Semaglutide known as Wegovy and Liraglutide, sold as Saxenda, are both GLP-1 receptor agonists, which help to suppress appetite. In the UK, specialized pediatric clinics can be prescribed in certain circumstances, but only adults with BMIs above 35 weight-related conditions are available on the NHS. The study's lead author, Dr. Annika Jansson of Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, said that the beneficial effects of weight loss JAB on child weight could accelerate in the future, as discovered in the European Parliament on obesity. “Only a small portion of the child has GLP-1 drugs, and most people started their treatment programmes in 6-12 months. Long-term treatment can lead to improvements in BMI,” she said. In addition to helping to control hunger, families reported reduced food conflicts and improved capabilities for other lifestyle adaptation. “It was. The parts could be miniaturized. For some kids, it's a new feeling that isn't always hungry,” Jansson said. “GLP-1 receptor agonists are clearly beneficial for many children with severe obesity and are not useful in all cases, but more children need to make these important medications available.” NHS England has announced that it will deploy a “smart scale” that remotely monitors children's weight to “fine-tune” their behavior towards healthier eating habits. Approximately 350 families already use technology in 15 Specialized pediatric medical clinic. NHS England said Monday that it will roll out the scale to four more clinics over the summer. The digital metering scale connects to the app and has “hidden numbers,” so the family doesn't see any specific weights. The data is automatically transferred to the patient's clinical team, which sends overall weight trends and support messages to the family. Professor Simon Kenney, National Clinical Director for Children and Young People at NHS England, said: “We've been working hard to get the better of our customers,” said Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum. “I think some people are worried that this is the state of the nanny or the older brother, but I think people are really confused about their weight and BMI. “We have to find ways to help families change habits. If it's a little bit gentle with tweaking, but it's under close scrutiny, it might be a way to do that.”

