



A drastic rollback of workplace safety regulations threatens us to prevent protection against silicasis and revive one of the nation's oldest working illnesses. Written by David Michaels and Gregory Wagner Atlantic Ocean. in short: The Trump administration's Government Efficiency (DOGE) has fired staff to major health and safety agencies, including the entire team behind the federal coal workers' lung disease surveillance program.

Enforcement of the newly-confirmed silica exposure rules for miners has been suspended, with federal officials citing a lack of personnel and equipment authentication capabilities.

Silicosis cases are rising among workers in industries beyond mining. In particular, there is an increasing number of migrant workers making Quartz Kitchen countertops in small, underregulated shops. Important Quotes: “When these policies work, life is saved because no one can know who hasn't been silicosis so much so that it's not visible.” – David Michaels, professor at the Milken Institute of Public Health and former OSHA administrator; Why is this important: Silicosis, a slow-killing pulmonary disease caused by inhaling fine silica particles, is preventable but permanent. Particles are released in industries such as mining, construction and stone construction. This is a job that is often held by low-wage workers, immigrants and people of color. When implanted in the lungs, silica causes scarring, restricts breathing, restricts the lives of depleted insions, and sometimes leads to early death. Modern science has long known how to reduce risk, but these measures rely on strong surveillance and enforcement, including using water to control dust, reducing ventilation workspaces and requiring protective respirators. Without federal inspectors, health monitoring programs, and updated exposure standards, The exact same industry that hurt workers almost a century ago could once again become a trap of death. Already, silicosis has skyrocketed among young countertop workers in California, and Appalachian miners have shown what happens when regulations slip. The collapse of the country's workplace protections could reverse decades of hard-earned advances in occupational hygiene, with potentially thousands of preventable diseases on the horizon. learn more: Exposure to silica dust can pose a major health risk

