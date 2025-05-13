FDA approves home cervical cancer tests for women aged 25-65





Healthday News – Women have a new way to check for the risk of cervical cancer from the comfort of their home. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Teal Wandscreening for human papillomavirus (HPV), home testing for viruses that cause almost all neck cancer, CBS News Reported on May 9, 2025. The test is conducted by Teal Health and is intended for women between the ages of 25 and 65, with an average risk of cervical cancer. Teal Health says the test is as accurate as the regular PAP smears done in the doctor's office. The company conducted a survey showing that samples collected at home worked similarly to samples collected by healthcare providers. Many women find cervical cancer screening in their offices uncomfortable. Standard methods involve inserting a mirror to collect samples from the cervix. that, CBS News Once reported, some patients can avoid getting tested entirely. In a Teal Health study, 86% of participants said they were more likely to keep their screening up to date if they could do it at home. About 94% said they would choose to collect self if they knew it was equally accurate. Kara Egan, CEO and co-founder of Teal Health, said the goal is to make care easier. “That's why this FDA approval makes a lot of sense. It's not just about innovative new products, it's finally giving it. woman The option that actually makes sense for their lives – being able to do it quickly and comfortably at home,” she said in a news release. Teal Wands were already approved for use by doctors. Now, due to the green light at home, the company will ship kits that begin in California in June and expand throughout the US. Teal Health says it is working with leading insurance providers to also offer flexible payment options. Getting vaccinated against HPV during adolescence is another important way to reduce the risk of cervical cancer. More information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has more Cervical cancer screening. sauce: CBS NewsMay 9, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clinicaladvisor.com/news/fda-approves-at-home-cervical-cancer-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

