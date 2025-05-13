Does sleep apnea pave because of cognitive decline?

I'll share this

The researchers found an important link between obstructive sleep apnea during the rapid eye movement stage of sleep and early signs of brain changes associated with cognitive decline.

Their research suggests that hypoxia, known as hypoxia, can contribute to damage to brain regions that are essential for memory, even in elderly people with no cognitive impairment.

“You may have found a missing piece of puzzle.”

Obstructive sleep apnea is when the muscles in the throat relax during sleep, block the airways, and a person wakes up repeatedly and breathes. This destroyed sleep pattern can lower oxygen levels and can damage small blood vessels in the brain.

Although this study does not prove that sleep apnea causes this degeneration, it shows a connection.

Results of Neurology Coming from biomarker exploration in aging, cognitive and neurodegeneration studies, it focuses on the high strength of white matter (morphology of cerebrovascular injury) detectable by MRI, and structural changes in the medial temporal lobe, which are essential for memory formation.

“Sleep apnea is important because low oxygen levels during sleep can harm the brain and body's ability to function properly,” says Blythe A. Mander, assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the University of California, Irvine University.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that increases with age. Our study found that hypoxia levels due to obstructive sleep apnea may be associated with cognitive decline due to damage to small blood vessels in the brain and the downstream influence of this damage on the brain associated with memory.”

Adds Michael Yassa, UC Irvine professor of neurobiology and behavior and director of the campus' center for neurobiology of learning and memory. It affects brain health Long before memory problems appeared. ”

Sleep and memory

The study included 37 people with an average age of 73 years who were free of cognitive impairments. They participated in overnight sleep studies and received advanced brain imaging. Of the group, 24 people had obstructive sleep apnea.

Researchers found that low oxygen levels during REM sleep, as well as the number of respiratory interruptions, are most strongly associated with increased high intensity of white matter, especially in the frontal and parietal lobes. These brain regions are very active during REM sleep and are particularly vulnerable to hypoxia.

This vascular injury was also associated with thinning of the tumor cortex, a brain area that is often affected early in Alzheimer's disease. Participants with thin rhizoma cortex showed poor memory retention overnight, suggesting that sleep-related oxygen deficiency may impair the brain's ability to integrate memory.

“REM sleep is when your brain does some of the most important cleanup and memory storage tasks,” says Destiny E. Berisha, a doctoral researcher in neurobiology and behavior at UC Irvine. “If oxygen levels drop during that time, we may be interrupted. Important maintenance For the memory system of the brain. ”

Hidden risks

This study raises questions about how obstructive sleep apnea is usually diagnosed and treated. Many patients with obstructive sleep apnea have a mild apnea index score, a standard clinical measure of sleep apnea severity. However, this study found that even people with mild scores suffer significantly lower oxygen during REM sleep, which is associated with brain changes.

“This is important because we often rely on this to decide on treatment,” Mander says. “Our findings show that focusing solely on the number of respiratory events can miss out on the true physiological harm that is being done, especially during REM sleep.”

Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

This study supports a wealth of evidence linking sleep disorders with dementia. The embryonic cortex, which has been the strongest association with sleep-related damage, is one of the first regions affected by the pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers believe their findings will help explain how untreated sleep apnea increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease over time.

The authors emphasize that more research is needed for larger, more diverse populations and people with more severe forms of obstructive sleep apnea. However, their results highlight the need to rethink how sleep apnea is assessed and managed in older adults.

“Most studies on sleep apnea focus on the early part of the night, dominated by non-REM sleep,” says Yassa.

“Our data suggest that we may need to pay more attention to what happens during REM sleep, where the brain may be the most vulnerable.”

Several grants from the National Institute of Aging and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation supported the research. The authors thank participants in biomarker exploration in aging, cognitive and neurodegeneration studies for their valuable contributions.

UC Irvine