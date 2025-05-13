Can AI prevent suicide? Mental time monitoring could be the next major step in mental health care

Suicide represents one of them It's the most complicated A heartbreaking challenge in public health. One of the greatest challenges in preventing suicide is knowing when someone is struggling.

Suicidal thoughts And behavior can be in and out quickly and doesn't always exist when someone sees a doctor or therapist.

Today, many of us use digital devices Track our physical health: Count steps, monitor sleep, or check screen time. Researchers are now To better understand mental health, start using similar tools.

One method called Ecological moment evaluation (EMA), a smartphone or wearable device to collect real-time information about a person's mood, thoughts, behavior, and surroundings. This does this by entering information (Active EMA) or by prompting you to collect it automatically using a sensor (Passive EMA).

Research shows that EMA may be safe Monitoring the risk of suicideincludes various experiences ranging from suicidal ideation to attempts and completion of suicide.

Research with adults This indicates that this type of monitoring cannot increase the risk. Instead, it gives us a momentary, more detailed and personal view of what someone is going through. So how can this information actually help someone to be at risk?

Adaptation intervention

One exciting application is the creation of adaptive interventions. A real-time, personalized response is delivered via a person's phone or device. For example, if someone's data shows signs of distress, their devices may gently encourage them to follow a step in their personal safety plan they previously created with mental health professionals.

Safety Plans It is a proven tool for suicide prevention, but it is most useful when people can access and use it when they need it the most. These digital interventions can provide the right support in their own environment, when it matters.

There are still important questions. What changes to people's data should trigger an alert? When is the best time to offer help? And what form should it take?

These are the kinds of questions that artificial intelligence (AI), especially machine learning, helps us to answer.

Machine learning is already used to build possible models Predict the risk of suicide By noticing subtle changes in a person's emotions, thoughts, or behavior. I'm used to that too Predict suicide rates Beyond the large population.

These models work well with trained data. But there are still concerns. Privacy is huge, especially when it involves social media and personal data.

There is also a Lack of diversity The data used to train these models may not work equally well for everyone. It is also difficult to apply models developed in one country or models set in another country.

Still, research shows that machine learning models can predict suicide risk more accurately than traditional tools used by clinicians. That's the reason Mental Health Guidelines Here we recommend using a simple risk score to determine who will receive care.

Instead, they propose a more flexible and person-centered approach. This is an approach built around open conversation and planning with people at risk.



Prediction, accuracy, reliability

In my researchwe saw how AI is used in EMA in suicide research. Most of the research involved people receiving care at hospitals and mental health clinics. In these settings, EMA was able to predict things like suicidal thoughts after discharge.

Many studies we examined reported how accurate the model was, but we saw how often the model made a mistake, such as predicting that there is a risk if someone is not (false positive) or lacking someone at risk (false negative). To improve this, we have developed a reporting guide to ensure that future research is clearer and more complete.

Another promising area is using AI as a support tool for mental health professionals. By analyzing large datasets from health services, AI can help predict how someone is doing and which treatments will work best for them.

But for this to work, experts need to trust technology. That's where explanationable AI comes in. It's a system that not only gives results, but also explains how they get there. This makes it easier for clinicians to understand and use AI insights, just like today's surveys and other tools.

Suicide is a devastating global issue, but advances in AI and real-time surveillance offer new hope. These tools are not all treatments, but they can help you provide the right support at the right time in ways you have never seen before.