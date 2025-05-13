Research reveals that sedentary behavior is a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease





5/13/2025 Pittsburgh – Over 6 million Americans suffered from Alzheimer's disease University of Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) We are discovering how lifestyle habits affect the likelihood of developing illness. According to a new study published in Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: Journal of the Alzheimer's Disease Associationresearchers found that among aged adults it is associated with increased sedentary behavior, increased time to sit or lie, and cognition and brain contraction in areas associated with risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Research is led Marissa Gogniat, Ph.D.Pitt's assistant professor of neurology and former postdoctoral researcher at Vanderbilt's Center for Memory and Alzheimer's Disease, co-authored. Dr. Angela Jeffersonprofessor of neurology and founding director of the center. “Reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease is not just about exercising once a day,” Gogniat said. “Even if you exercise every day, minimizing your time sitting down reduces your chances of developing Alzheimer's.” The team of researchers examined the relationship between sedentary behavior and neurodegeneration in 404 adults aged 50 and older. Study participants wore watches that measured their activities continuously over the week. Their sedentary time was then compared to cognitive performance and brain scans captured over a 77-year follow-up period. Participants who spent more sedentary time were more likely to experience changes in cognitive decline and neurodegenerative function, regardless of how much exercise they exercised. These conclusions suggest that reducing time to be more intense and sedentary in participants carrying the APOE-E4 allele, a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, is particularly important for older adults who are at increased genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. “It's important to study lifestyle choices and how we affect our brain health as we age,” Jefferson said. “Reducing seating times can be a promising strategy to prevent neurodegeneration and subsequent cognitive decline, especially among older adults who have increased their genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. For brain health, sitting all day and moving to increase their activity time is important.” This study was supported by the Alzheimer's Disease Association and the National Institute on Aging.

