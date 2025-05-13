Research choice for the universal flu vaccine raises questions: Schott

. Science Photo Library/Getty Images

Vaccine experts are baffled by the project the Trump administration launched to develop a universal influenza vaccine.

dubbing Generation Gold Standardthe project aims to create shots of flu that do not need to be updated annually to match the latest strains of the virus. The project also aims to produce vaccines that can protect people from other respiratory viruses that could cause a pandemic, such as the avian flu and the coronavirus.

“Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift,” said Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institute at Heath. statement Project announcement. “It extends vaccine protection beyond tension-specific limits and is preparing for the threat of the flu virus not only today but tomorrow, using traditional vaccine technology brought to the 21st century.”

The announcement surprised vaccine researchers, taking into account the anti-vaccine stances of health and health officials such as Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“We are pleased that this administration is generally looking to invest in developing next-generation influenza or respiratory vaccines,” he says. Ted RossGlobal Vaccine Development Director at Cleveland Clinic.

Old vaccine technology back to the spotlight

However, Ross and other external vaccine experts are enigmatically enriched by many aspects of the Generation Gold Standard.

First of all, the project plans to use an approach that involves injecting the entire influenza virus killed with a chemical, making it harmless, but can stimulate the immune system. Most vaccine experts believe the entire killing virus approach is outdated.

“This is a head scratcher for me. This is inexplicable,” the doctor says. Gregory Polanda vaccine expert who leads the Atria Academy of Science and Medicine in New York.

“We're going back to technology that was used over 40 or 50 years ago. So, why we're going to retreat to this technology is a bit surprising. It's a very old technology,” says Poland. “This was what looked like the flu vaccines of the '40s, '50s, '60s.”

The entire dead virus vaccine tends to cause more side effects, especially high fevers and seizures that can scare parents, says Poland, Ross and others. Newer and more advanced technologies show more promise with fewer side effects, they say.

“We have a nasal spray influenza vaccine that weakens the disease. We have a recombinant influenza vaccine. We have an mRNA-based influenza vaccine,” says Poland. “So why do you put all your eggs in one basket?”

An expensive bet on a single approach

And it costs $500 million, a huge sum, especially when federal health research funding is being cut. The money was originally allocated to help explore the various technologies of the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines.

“This amount is astronomical. It's stupid to spend that much on one technology.” Rickbright, He is currently a private consultant and a former federal vaccine expert. “What we need now is not a retreat to nostalgia, but a bold 21st century solution.”

Another aspect that frowns is that a technology called “Betapropiolactone (BPL) – an inactivated whole virus platform” has been created by two NIH scientists, Dr. It is the fact that it was developed by. Matthew Memory And the doctor Jeffery Tautenberger.

Memory was recently appointed as the NIH's leading deputy director after serving as Trump's acting NIH director. Tautenberger was recently appointed acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Tautenberger keeps a Patent About technology. Furthermore, strategies are selected without independent public reviews and are based solely on Very limited Preliminary test.

“That's strange,” says the doctor. Jesse Goodmana former Food and Drug Administration vaccine expert currently at Georgetown University. “If you're going to do this, have an open scientific competition for the best ideas. There should be transparency in the process of how you allocate funds.”

The Ministry of Health and Human Services has checked the costs of the project and answered questions about the two vaccine candidates being investigated, but did not answer additional questions from NPR regarding the project, including why the agency chose this approach and how the efforts were reviewed.

However, in announcing it, the administration said the universal influenza vaccine should be ready for wide-scale testing next year and could be released to the public within four years. This is a very ambitious timeline.

“The BPL platform is entirely government-owned and developed by the NIH,” the announcement said. “This approach guarantees fundamental transparency, public accountability and freedom from commercial conflicts of interest.”