



The FDA and CDC have jointly announced advice on vaccination against Chikungunya infection with the Ixchiq vaccine (Valneva) for seniors over 60 years old. The recommendation occurs in two deaths and 17 negative effects (AEs), primarily neurological and cardiac events.1 Cutyyya Blood Test Vial | Image Credit: ©Kitsiat -Stock.adebe.com Chikungunya infection is a viral disease that has been bitten by mosquitoes and is more common in tropical and subtropical regions in Africa, Southeast Asia, and some of the United States. This is characterized by symptoms such as fever and joint pain, and can become severe. The name “chikungunya” means “curved” and reflects the severity of joint pain associated with the disease. There is no treatment for chikunguna beyond symptom management, and the best form of prevention is through vaccination. The vaccine is administered as a single-dose injection consisting of a debilitating version of the virus.2,3 Ixchiq is the first FDA-approved vaccine to protect Chikungunya infection in 2023 in individuals over the age of 18, marking an important milestone in disease prevention. Accelerated approval was granted based on two clinical studies in which the vaccine showed meaningful protection, but resulted in cikunguña-related symptoms that restrict daily activities (1.6% of patients) or hospitalization (two patients).2 However, an announcement made on Monday, May 12, 2025 reports a serious AE that guarantees the cancellation of vaccinations by Ixchiq. Post-marketing reports show that AE is consistent with severe complications of Chikungunya disease, resulting in hospitalization. In an official statement, the FDA and CDC wrote: “As of May 7, 2025, 17 serious adverse events, including two, have been reported in individuals aged 62 to 89 who received Ixchiq during post-market use, including two that resulted in death. Six of these reports were from the United States.”3 Of the two deaths, one was an 84-year-old male patient with encephalitis, and the other was a 77-year-old male patient with Parkinson's disease, with increased swallowing disorders leading to inhaled pneumonia.4 In light of these findings, the FDA and CDC emphasize the importance of ongoing pharmacoite guidance and updated clinical guidance to protect vulnerable populations. Although Ixchiq remains usable in young and healthy adults, pharmacists are encouraged to carefully weigh individual risks and benefits. The agency also noted that further investigation is ongoing to determine the underlying mechanisms that older adults are susceptible to adverse outcomes, and whether additional safety measures or labeling changes are necessary. reference 1. The FDA and CDC recommend suspending the use of Ixchiq (Chikungunya vaccine, live) in individuals over the age of 60. FDA. May 12, 2025. Accessed May 13th, 2025. https://www.fda.gov/safety/medical-product-safety-nformation/fda-and-cdc-recommend-pause-use-ixchiq-chikungunya-vaccine-individuals-60 years old 2. Chikunguña. Cleveland Clinic. May 6th, 2024. Accessed May 13th, 2025. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/25083-chikungunya 3. The FDA is approving the first vaccine to prevent infection from Chikungunya virus. The age of pharmacies. November 10, 2023. Accessed May 13th, 2025. https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/fda-approves-first-vaccine-t-prevent-infect-from-chikungunya-virus 4. FDA/CDC IXCHIQ vaccine timeout for seniors. Today's Med Page. May 12, 2025. Accessed May 13th, 2025. https://www.medpageToday.com/infectiousDisease/vaccines/115550?xid=nl_mpt_dhe_2025-05-12&mh=6d2b5ff4f9 1352444BDF817A9C17750BC&ZDEE=GAAAABM4UL9FCOIF1N83NRCWYYQNQUVN6IW4DBAY-DGVA4SOP57NSM2EW3W3WD87OHRUOSEQB DBCP1MG30J6ETPHPHXK1WNPP0NGNGTMFXRTFANFWUOL5EKF-Y%3D&UTM_SOURCE= SAILTHRU & UTM_MEDIUM = Email & UTM_Campaign = Daily%20Headlines%20Evening%20-%20-randomized%202025-05-12 & utm_term = nl_daily_dhe_dual-gmail-definition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/ixchiq-vaccine-linked-to-fatal-adverse-events-in-seniors-the-fda-and-cdc-urge-caution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos