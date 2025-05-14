Health
FDA moves to ban fluoride supplements for children and remove important tools for dentists: Shot
Under the guidance of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Food and Drug Administration is attempting to remove prescription fluoride supplements for children from the market.
These are fluoride tablets, drops, or lozengens recommended for children who do not receive fluorinated water to prevent cavities.
Tuesday announcement from FDA They claim that ingested fluoride changes human microbiota with concern the study That quotes It's not definitive. It contradicts best practices established by years of research and professional medical groups.
“The best way to prevent tooth decay in children is to avoid excessive sugar intake and good dental hygiene, rather than changing the child's microbiota,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty McCurry, who announced the action in an FDA statement. “When it comes to children, you should make a mistake on the safety side.”
According to the announcement, the FDA plans to conduct a safety review and take “appropriate actions” to remove these products from the market by October 31st. HHS also plans to issue “Faithable, Effective, and Children's Dental Hygiene Best Practices That Does Not Change Intestinal Health.”
Remove “select” for healthcare providers
This move is inconsistent with recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Preventive Services Task Forcealong with professional associations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Dental Association.
They all recommend low-dose fluoride supplements for a limited cohort – children living in areas without fluorinated water. Additionally, professional medical groups specify that their use should be restricted to those at high risk of acquiring a cavity. Fluoride is only available via prescription from a dentist or pediatrician.
“This will delete the selection” Dr. Paul CasamasimoChief Policy Officer of the American Academy of Pediatrics.”[It would] Prohibits treatment that is in the best interest of the patient, as determined by a trained, licensed health professional. ”
Fluoride supplements are not recommended for most children as most U.S. communities provide fluorinated drinking water. According to the CDC.
But Kennedy has it CDC has been instructed Modify community water fluorination recommendations, criticize practice, and consume fluoride in general, for a variety of health issues – No harm was found At the recommended level. High levels of fluoride can cause tooth spots, Or discoloration, It may be linked to low IQ, and low levels of fluoride are generally considered safe and are key to preventing cavities.
This latest action is combined with a The wave of Moved by state legislature Fluoride is prohibited From the water system, “it's very serious about oral health,” says Casamasimo. “We're removing one of the tools clinicians can use to stop cavities.”
It's as if there's a disease and there's a drug to stop it – but clinicians aren't allowed to prescribe it, he says.
Unfounded intestinal harm claims
FDA Announcement Claim: “Intaked fluoride has been shown to alter the gut microbiota, a growing concern given the early development of the gut microbiota in childhood.”
Between the two Literature review That's cited I'll find it Exposure to fluoride affects the microbiota. Both are uncertain about their effectiveness and can be found to be positive even at low doses.
Evidence states that “the use of fluoride, including oral hygiene products, may have beneficial effects on the oral microbiota in terms of tooth decay prevention.” One of the papersfrom an Irish researcher.
Second paperUK researchers found that high doses of fluoride can harm the microbiome, while low doses have harmful or even positive effects. Both researchers stated that evidence is limited and more research is needed.
