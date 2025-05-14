NIH Grant supports Wayne State University's research into vision protection for diabetic patients





The four-year $2.33 million grant from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Ophthalmology to Wayne State University supports research focusing on improving and conserving vision and eye health in diabetics. The study is led by Dr. Elizabeth Berger, an associate professor of ophthalmology, visual sciences and anatomical sciences at Wayne State University School of Medicine. Her research aims to study newly identified mechanisms of diabetes-induced damage, while providing important preclinical evidence for the development of new therapeutic approaches to improve vision and general corneal health in diabetic patients. When most people think about diabetes and vision loss, they think about diabetic retinopathy. Complications in front of you are often overlooked and underreported, such as delayed healing and corneal nerve damage. Patients with diabetic corneal complications often experience loss of vision and poor cure, and currently have few treatment options. Our goal is to go beyond glycemic control and address the mechanisms of eye cell damage. ”

Dr. Elizabeth Berger, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Visual and Anatomy Sciences, Wayne State University School of Medicine “This project combines two naturally occurring peptides to target thymosinbeta4 (Tβ4) and vasoactive intestinal peptides (VIP). inflammationdelayed healing and neurodegeneration. Berger hypothesizes that this combination Tβ4/VIP treatment can prevent high glucose-induced damage to corneal structure and function. “Diabetes is expected to reach epidemic levels over the next few years, so treatment to prevent complications is needed before irreparable damage to your vision,” Burger said. “This study will help you lay the preclinical foundation for future clinical trials and help you better understand how diabetes affects your eyes. If successful, this study could lead to new treatments to improve the quality of life for millions of people. People with diabetes. ” “Dr. Berger's key research may one day change the outcomes of patients diagnosed with vision disorders due to diabetes,” said Dr. Ezemenali M. Obasi, vice president of research and innovation at Wayne State University. “This funding from the National Institutes of Health is a great example of why it is important to develop innovative solutions to treat health challenges.” The grant number for this award from the National Institutes of Ophthalmology, the National Institutes of Health is EY035494.

