Stop using Chikungunya vaccine in adults over 60 years old





Healthcare providers should suspend use of Chikungunya Live Vaccine (IXCHIQ), but investigations into serious neurological, heart, and other adverse events in vaccine recipients is ongoing. Safety Communication It was published jointly by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Communications reported that as of May 7, 2025, a total of 17 serious adverse events had died, resulting in deaths. The event occurred in adults aged 62-89 who received live chikungunya vaccines worldwide during post-market availability. Six events took place in the US. Most serious adverse events related to the Chikungunya vaccine in the US and abroad have been reported in the vaccine's adverse event reporting system (VAER) in patients with underlying medical conditions, and communications may not be causally associated with the vaccine. Some of the reported serious adverse events are consistent with complications of Chikungunya disease, and FDA-approved vaccine prescribing information warns that severe or long-term Chikungunya-like side effects may occur. In clinical trials comparing vaccines to placebo, severe chikungunya-like responses were observed in 1.6% of vaccine patients and 1.6% of placebo patients. Post-market reports of one death due to encephalitis were included. The FDA has approved a vaccine for the prevention of Chikungunya virus in adults ages 18 and older at high risk of exposure. The vaccine, according to communications, contains a weakened version of the vaccine, although it has weakened versions of the virus. So far, approximately 80,000 vaccines have been distributed worldwide. The FDA and CDC continue to evaluate post-market safety reports, and agents recommend refraining from administering vaccines to adults over the age of 60 while the investigation is underway. Healthcare providers recommend reporting adverse events in recipients of the Chikungunya vaccine Vaers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/suspend-use-chikungunya-vaccine-adults-aged-60-agencies-2025a1000bnh

