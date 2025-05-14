



Although reductions in HIV programming have impacted local prevention programs in the United States, the potential impact on public health and healthcare costs is particularly high in the South, accounting for about half of the country's new HIV diagnosis in 2023. data From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). in front It has been reported by Medscape Medical NewsInfectious Disease Experts highlighted how federal funding cuts threaten to undo decades of advances in HIV research, prevention and treatment as the program was cancelled due to a shortage of staff and money. “The nation cannot compensate for the important shortages that the presidential budget generates, and loss of funds exacerbate the shortage of doctors, limit access to care, reduce its ability to prevent outbreaks overseas before reaching the coast, and to save lives-saving treatments for future generations. “While funding for some key activities, such as surveillance for new infectious diseases, virtually all areas of health can be affected by such large scale reductions in underlying infrastructure,” Tan said. HIV programs are particularly risky. In a statement shared by IDSA, MD, MD, MD, MD (MD), said: “We are a MD who is a MD at Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta,” Colleen Kelley, MD at the School of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, in a statement shared by IDSA. “Every state across the country, from small towns to big cities, can lose LifeSaving HIV prevention, testing and research programs,” Kelley said in a statement. “The results will result in more HIV infections across the country, and will be a devastating blow to our health and health care system,” she added. “We are relying on Congress to keep Americans healthy by rejecting these bad suggestions,” Kelly said. Successful programs may be closed One success story of HIV prevention, which is set to lose federal support, is the Tokemehome project, based at Emory University. Georgia currently has the highest new HIV infection rate in the country. In 2022, an HIV incidence rate of 23.1 per 100,000 people was estimated in 2022. data from affection.hiv.gov. The Togetemehome project is a highly successful home testing program that reached hundreds of thousands of people across the United States, he said in an interview. Since its inception in 2023, the program has identified around 7,000 individuals who have received a new HIV diagnosis, she said. “These people can now be cared for and treated, and those who tested negative through the program can ask for preparation. [preexposure prophylaxis] If necessary,” she added. The project disappeared two years ago prior to schedule due to funding and staffing cuts, and the outcome will be AIDS-related infections and more illnesses, Kelly said. Since half of the HIV preventive divisions were fired at the CDC, many of the state's health department capacity building programs have disappeared, Kelly said. Medscape Medical News. Reductions to HIV prevention programs have more impact than public health, especially in the southern regions where interest rates are high. They would overall raise healthcare costs, she said. “People who are sick and need more care will increase their costs as people who are receiving HIV/AIDS treatment in hospitals spend more than a few dollars to provide home HIV testing,” Kelly said. Kelly and Tan had no related financial conflicts to disclose.

