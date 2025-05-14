Research highlights the increasing sacrifices of parent substance use in American children

Most American children grow up in households with at least one parent who uses alcohol or other drugs in problematic ways, increasing the risk that those children continue to do the same, new research suggests.

Using data from 2023 to provide current views as much as possible, the researchers estimate 19 million children, one parent or other adult and four Americans under the age of 18 who meet the definition of substance use disorder.

Of these, an estimated 6 million children live with adults who have mental illnesses in addition to substance use disorders.

The most common substance that parents exhibited impaired use is alcohol, and survey data estimates that 12 million parents meet certain levels of alcohol use disorders. Only over 6 million parents can meet the criteria for cannabis use disorder. It meets approximately 3.4 million standards for the impaired use of multiple substances.

The number of people living with parents who had substance use disorders in 2023 exceeds the estimated 17 million in a paper published several months ago using data from 2020.

The increase and fact that one in four children currently live with their parent's substance use disorders creates more urgency in the need to link parents with effective treatment, expand children's early intervention resources, and reduce the risk that children will develop their own substance use problems. ”

Sean Esteban McCabe, lead author of the new study and recent senior author.

New findings are published in the journal Jama Pediatrics Team-by-team drug, alcohol, smoking and health research for the University of Michigan Center is led by McCabe. He is a professor at the Institute for Social Research, UM School of Nursing and a member of UM Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

Both studies used data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a federal program that has been tracking drug and alcohol use in the United States since the 1970s, generating data used by researchers and policymakers.

That investigation faces an uncertain future due to staff and budget cuts at the federal agency on which staff is based, the Department of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services or SAMHSA. The entire staff in the investigation received layoff notifications in April.

In addition to alcohol and cannabis, McCabe and his colleagues estimate that over 2 million children live with parents with substance use disorders related to prescription drugs, and over 500,000 parents live with parents whose use of illicit drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and met the criteria for substance use disorders.

Researchers include Vita McCabe, director of University of Michigan Addiction Treatment Services. Psychiatry at Michigan Medicine, Academic Medical Center, UM.

“Children who grow up in families with substance use problems are likely to have childhood experiences, knowing that they use alcohol and drugs more frequently and are diagnosed with their own mental health.” “That's why it's so important to know that effective treatments are available, such as naltrexone and/or acamposate for alcohol use disorders, cognitive behavioral therapy for cannabis use disorders, and buprenorphine or methadone for opioid use disorders.”

New paper and published in March in both Journal of Addiction Medicine-based diagnosis of substance use disorders and key mental health conditions regarding criteria included in the diagnostic and statistical manual for Mental Disorder 5 or DSM-5.

In a study in March, the authors showed that changes in how substance use disorders were defined in DSM-5 compared to previous versions resulted in a significant increase in the number of children estimated to live with parents with substance use problems.

Ty Schepis, addiction psychologist at Texas State University, is the lead author of a previous paper and a senior author of a new paper.

“Our new findings will help us understand the number of children living with parents who have other mental illnesses, such as severe and coexisting substance use disorders and major depression,” he said. “This is important to be aware of the additional risks that this will arise as children grow into adults.”

This study was funded by the National Institutes of Drug Abuse (R01DA031160, R01DA043691), part of the National Institutes of Health.