Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as Broken Heart syndrome, is a condition caused primarily by stress that affected women, but a new analysis in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that men had a higher mortality rate.

Research highlights:

The risk of cardiac conditions related to stress-related events, such as the death of a loved one, such as the death of a loved one, did not change high between 2016 and 2020, according to data from a national study that includes nearly 200,000 US adults.

This analysis found that cardiomyopathy in women is more common in women. However, men in their condition were twice as likely to die.

The rate of complications such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, heart attack, stroke, and severe hypoflux (cardiogenic shock) also remained high during the 5-year analysis.

Dallas, May 14, 2025 – High cardiomyopathy, also known as Blake's cardiac syndrome, has high mortality and complications, and these rates remained unchanged between 2016 and 2020. Journal of the American Heart AssociationOpen Access, Peer-Reviewed Journal of the American Heart Association.

Height cardiomyopathy This is a stress-related heart condition that causes a temporary enlargement of part of the heart and is unable to pump properly. It is thought to be a response to a surge in stress hormones that can be caused by emotionally or physically stressful events, such as the death of a loved one or a divorce. It can lead to severe, short-term failure of the myocardium and can be fatal. Height cardiomyopathy can be misdiagnosed as a Heart attack This is because the symptoms and test results are similar.

This study is one of the biggest studies to assess in-hospital mortality and complications of status, with differences by gender, age and race over five years.

“We were surprised that the mortality rate for tacotubo cardiomyopathy was relatively high without significant changes over the five-year study, and the incidence of in-hospital complications was also increased,” said study author M. Reza Mobahedo, PhD, PhD, who received his PhD, Professor of Clinical Medicine at the School of Medicine, Arizona, Arizona, and Arizona. “The ongoing high mortality rates are surprising and suggest that more research will be done to find better treatment and new treatment approaches to this condition.”

The researchers reviewed health records from a nationwide database of inpatient samples to identify people diagnosed with high cardiomyopathy between 2016 and 2020.

Analysis found:

The mortality rate was considered high at 6.5%, and the duration did not improve.

Men's deaths were 11.2%, more than twice as many as men, compared to the 5.5% rate of women.

Includes major complications Congestive heart failure (35.9%) Atrial fibrillation (20.7%) Cardiogenic shock (6.6%); stroke (5.3%) and Cardiac arrest (3.4%).

People over the age of 61 have the highest incidence of tacotubo cardiomyopathy. However, during the study period, the incidence of this condition was 2.6-3.6-3.25 times higher among adults aged 46-60 years compared to adults aged 31-45 years.

White adults had the highest incidence of tacotubo cardiomyopathy (0.16%), followed by Native American adults (0.13%) and black adults (0.07%).

Furthermore, socioeconomic factors, including median household income, hospital size and health insurance status, were significantly different.

“Tacotubo cardiomyopathy is a serious condition with substantial risk of death and severe complications,” Movahed said. “The healthcare team should carefully consider coronary angiography that does not show significant coronary artery disease with the classical appearance of left ventricular movement, suggesting a subtype of stress-induced cardiomyopathy. These patients need to monitor for serious complications and be treated promptly. It is called atrial fibrillation, which increases the risk of stroke.”

He also noted that age-related findings could serve as a useful diagnostic tool in distinguishing heart attack/chest pain and tacotubo cardiomyopathy.

Some limitations of this study may rely on data from hospital codes. Hospital codes could be errors, or excessive count patients could be admitted or moved to another hospital. Furthermore, there was no information on outpatient data, different types of tacotubo cardiomyopathy, or other conditions that may have contributed to the patient's death.

Movahed said further research is needed to manage patients with high tacotobocardiomyopathy and the reasons behind the differences in mortality rates between men and women.

Details, background, design:

The analysis included 199,890 US adults from across the country (average 67 years old, 83% of cases were among women). White adults accounted for 80% of patients with tacotubo cardiomyopathy, 8% were black adults, 6% were Hispanic adults, 2% were Asian/Pacific Islands adults, 0.64% were Native American adults, and 2.2% were others.

The National Inpatient Sample Database is the largest published source detailing public and personal paid hospital care in the United States, which generates estimates of use, access, cost, quality and outcomes for approximately 35 million hospitalized patients per year.

Co-authors, disclosures and funding sources are listed in the manuscript.

