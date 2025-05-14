“I'm a nutritionist – this is why I feed my kids super processed foods.”

When I became a nutritionist, I imagined helping people build healthier and more balanced lives through food. What I wasn't expecting was how much time I would spend protecting myself as a parent who sometimes leaned over frozen meals, boxed snacks, and even store-bought chicken nuggets.

Decisions about food choices today are loud, especially when it comes Ultra-processed food (UPFS). Somewhere along the way, when it comes to our food, an all-or-nothing approach replaced a sense of balance. Instead of encouraging people to eat more nutritious options like whole grains, fruitand vegetablesWe have shifted the conversation to the rigid, and useless – narrative that suggests eating processed foods.

We do not deny that research on UPFS raises concerns. Research shows High UPF intake is Heart disease, Diabeteslike obesity, and mental disorders anxiety and depression. The relationship appears to be dose dependent. In other words, the more you eat UPF, the more likely you are to have one of these health conditions. This is especially true when your diet contains mostly UPF, and you can see that there is little room for nutritious foods.

What is overlooked is how intertwined these connections are. a 2024 Research Of the 1,766 adults' diet and lifestyle habits, those who ate UPF were found to be more likely to have other health risks, including smoking, sedentary lifestyles and declining socioeconomic status. Each of these factors is independently associated with an increased risk of Chronic diseaseit becomes difficult to criticize UPFS alone.

“This all-or-nothing approach is useless and puts impossible expectations on parents.”

Despite the many factors affecting our health and child health, we have begun measuring a person's parenting alone, just the number of food ingredients they provide. This all-or-nothing approach is useless and puts impossible expectations on parents who have been balancing their time for work, family, finances, extracurricular activities of their children, and (if possible) their own self-care. Mental health.

Food labeled “super processed” Research It's not just sweets and carbonated drinks. They include cereals rich in essential vitamins and minerals, frozen proteins such as fish fingers and chicken nuggets, and supermarket breads and sauces, which offer genuine valuable nutritional benefits.

These items provide a balanced and nutritionally perfect meal for many families, for convenience, accessibility and often affordable prices. To accuse someone who relies on you of being irresponsible or not caring for your child ignores the fact that cooking from scratch requires time, energy, money and resources.

And it's not just about what we are giving our children. As a busy, working parent, there are many days when my own meals can be thrown together immediately between meetings, school pickups and dance class drop-offs. Sometimes it includes a Protein shakegranola bar, or even a microwave meal. And you can bet when these foods appear in my social media posts or when they are mentioned in the article. The comments section lets people know how bad it is to me that I eat and serve them.

wutiteriimages “We focus on the dangers of serving dinner and fish fingers, but don't forget how stress can affect our health.”

Do I want to eat my own meals? Based on UPFS? no. Do I encourage people to eat more? Of course it's not. However, I believe that including some of these foods in your diet may help you to eat a more nutritionally complete and healthy diet overall. For me, providing some UPFS allows me to prioritize fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein without burning. And I know the same applies to many others parents.

We focus on the dangers of serving dinner and fish fingers, but don't forget how stress can affect our health. It increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disease, depressed immune function, and many conditions that have a negative impact on our health and wellbeing. I don't know you, but when serving chicken nuggets with apple slices, yogurt and carrot sticks at the end of a long day, it gives me the time and energy to be present with my kids.

Yes, food should nourish you, but it should also fit into a life that is full, busy and far from perfect. UPF doesn't go anywhere, so it's not supportive to be embarrassed to eat and serve people. What helps is to support parents, support parents, and use more time, energy and resources as UPF as part of a healthy diet overall, reducing the stress of making everything perfect.

At the end of the day, I want them to grow up, realizing that it's about nutrition and connection, not guilt. I want them to know that frozen pizza for dinner doesn't cancel out the fruits, vegetables and other options you went to that day. And I want other parents to know that they have not failed when they do the same thing.

