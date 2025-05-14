Health
“I'm a nutritionist – this is why I feed my kids super processed foods.”
When I became a nutritionist, I imagined helping people build healthier and more balanced lives through food. What I wasn't expecting was how much time I would spend protecting myself as a parent who sometimes leaned over frozen meals, boxed snacks, and even store-bought chicken nuggets.
Decisions about food choices today are loud, especially when it comes Ultra-processed food (UPFS). Somewhere along the way, when it comes to our food, an all-or-nothing approach replaced a sense of balance. Instead of encouraging people to eat more nutritious options like whole grains, fruitand vegetablesWe have shifted the conversation to the rigid, and useless – narrative that suggests eating processed foods.
We do not deny that research on UPFS raises concerns. Research shows High UPF intake is Heart disease, Diabeteslike obesity, and mental disorders anxiety and depression. The relationship appears to be dose dependent. In other words, the more you eat UPF, the more likely you are to have one of these health conditions. This is especially true when your diet contains mostly UPF, and you can see that there is little room for nutritious foods.
What is overlooked is how intertwined these connections are. a 2024 Research Of the 1,766 adults' diet and lifestyle habits, those who ate UPF were found to be more likely to have other health risks, including smoking, sedentary lifestyles and declining socioeconomic status. Each of these factors is independently associated with an increased risk of Chronic diseaseit becomes difficult to criticize UPFS alone.
Despite the many factors affecting our health and child health, we have begun measuring a person's parenting alone, just the number of food ingredients they provide. This all-or-nothing approach is useless and puts impossible expectations on parents who have been balancing their time for work, family, finances, extracurricular activities of their children, and (if possible) their own self-care. Mental health.
Food labeled “super processed” Research It's not just sweets and carbonated drinks. They include cereals rich in essential vitamins and minerals, frozen proteins such as fish fingers and chicken nuggets, and supermarket breads and sauces, which offer genuine valuable nutritional benefits.
These items provide a balanced and nutritionally perfect meal for many families, for convenience, accessibility and often affordable prices. To accuse someone who relies on you of being irresponsible or not caring for your child ignores the fact that cooking from scratch requires time, energy, money and resources.
And it's not just about what we are giving our children. As a busy, working parent, there are many days when my own meals can be thrown together immediately between meetings, school pickups and dance class drop-offs. Sometimes it includes a Protein shakegranola bar, or even a microwave meal. And you can bet when these foods appear in my social media posts or when they are mentioned in the article. The comments section lets people know how bad it is to me that I eat and serve them.
Do I want to eat my own meals? Based on UPFS? no. Do I encourage people to eat more? Of course it's not. However, I believe that including some of these foods in your diet may help you to eat a more nutritionally complete and healthy diet overall. For me, providing some UPFS allows me to prioritize fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein without burning. And I know the same applies to many others parents.
We focus on the dangers of serving dinner and fish fingers, but don't forget how stress can affect our health. Chronic stress It increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disease, depressed immune function, and many conditions that have a negative impact on our health and wellbeing. I don't know you, but when serving chicken nuggets with apple slices, yogurt and carrot sticks at the end of a long day, it gives me the time and energy to be present with my kids.
Yes, food should nourish you, but it should also fit into a life that is full, busy and far from perfect. UPF doesn't go anywhere, so it's not supportive to be embarrassed to eat and serve people. What helps is to support parents, support parents, and use more time, energy and resources as UPF as part of a healthy diet overall, reducing the stress of making everything perfect.
At the end of the day, I want them to grow up, realizing that it's about nutrition and connection, not guilt. I want them to know that frozen pizza for dinner doesn't cancel out the fruits, vegetables and other options you went to that day. And I want other parents to know that they have not failed when they do the same thing.
Kelsey Kunik, RDN is a registered dietitian and health writer who covers all nutrition Men's health and Women's health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.menshealth.com/uk/nutrition/food-drink/a64765814/kids-ultra-processed-foods/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is the US-Saudi weapons? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- Does the DOGE work?
- Health and Health in the US: Skin Cancer Awareness Month
- The sons of Imran Khan break the father's imprisonment, seek global support – Pakistan
- Russia nuclear targets for the United Kingdom in preparation for the Second World War were “disclosed” – World News
- Egg prices fall at last
- Trump says he would speak directly to Xi Jinping of the Commercial Agreement
- A matter of alleged false diplomas from Jokowi, Sinaga's economy asked 50 questions
- As FTSE recovers, British stocks are booming again! What I see is as follows:
- 2025 World table tennis championship predictions and opportunities
- Trump doubles on the plan to accept the Qatar plane gift
- Imran Khan warns against Modi's possible reprisals in Pakistan