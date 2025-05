A deep learning system, Faceage, was developed and verified to estimate biological age from facial photographs. In research published in Lancet Digital Health, Facial expression showed the ability to predict short-term outcomes in cancer patients. This study demonstrated that facial can determine biological age compared to cancer patients, and that biological age tends to progress more than cancer patients than cancer patients. Furthermore, this model found that biological ages older than the age of cancer patients, or faces, are associated with worse survival rates, especially among people who appear older than 85 years old, even after adjusting for cancer, gender, and age factors. “You can use artificial intelligence [AI] To estimate a person's biological age from Face Pictures, our study shows that information is clinically meaningful,” said the co-senior and corresponding author. Hugo Aerts, PhDDirector of Mass Intelligence in Medicine (AIM) Program at Mass General Brigham. “This piece shows that photos like simple selfies contain important information that helps inform patients and clinicians about their clinical decisions and plans of care. Someone can actually be important compared to chronological order. Research methods and results Investigators trained data on data from 58,851 estimated healthy individuals, including 56,304 from the IMDB-Wiki dataset used for training. Additionally, the tool was compared to a group of 535 cancer patients trained in 6,196 patients in the Netherlands and the United States who were undergoing radiation therapy and cancer-free. The results of the study showed that biological age older than the patient's actual age correlated with worse overall survival (hazard ratio) [HR] = 1.151; p = .013 pan-cancer cohort and HR = 1.117; p = .021 in the mitigation cohort). Most cancer patients had a biological age than their age (average increase of 4.79 years). p <.0001). Among patients with incurable cancer who were receiving palliative radiation therapy, facial expressions may improve physician survival predictions from an AUC of 0.74 to 0.8 (p <.0001), what the research authors suggest could be useful for end-of-life decision-making. “This opens the door to a whole new realm of biomarker discovery from photographs, and the possibilities are far beyond cancer care and predicted age,” the co-authors said. Ray Mac, Marylandfaculty member of Mass General Brigham's AIM program. “We consider various chronic diseases to be aging disease, so it's even more important to be able to accurately predict the trajectory of an individual's aging. Ultimately, we hope that we can use this technology in a variety of applications within a strong regulatory and ethical framework to save lives.” “When subjected to further testing and validation, approaches such as face can be used to translate a patient's visual appearance into objective, quantitative, and clinically valuable measures,” the study authors concluded. Disclosure: Visit us for full disclosure of research authors thelancet.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/may-2025/ai-model-estimates-biological-age-and-predicts-survival-in-patients-with-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos