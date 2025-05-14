Health
Seeing a major revival, diseases that can be prevented with another vaccine
Whooping cough is a bacterial infection caused by bacteria Bordetella PertussisIt spreads through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.1
In the US, 35,435 reported cases of pertussis were reported last year. This is the highest number in over 10 years. For comparison, there were 7,063 cases in 2023.2
In the first three months of 2025, there have already been around 6,600 cases, almost four times the number reported at the same time last year.3
Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infections at Stony Brook Children's Hospital, says the initial clinical manifestations of pertussis are very similar to other respiratory diseases.
“It makes me feel sick. I have a fever, runny nose, cough, fatigue. I only started coughing a week or two after that first early stage,” Nachman said. “So, when you have those early symptoms, we really don't know you have pertussis. That means you're back to school. You're going to work. Your kids go to day care and they have sniffles, sore throats and some sores.”
She says painkillers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen may make patients feel better, but over time, the fever continues and pertussis begins. At that point, it's too late for early intervention.
“By then, antibiotics are actually too late to make a difference. People also think that antibiotics will get rid of your cough. But cough is transmitted through toxins. “And that toxin is just dangerous to your lungs and takes weeks and weeks to clear. But the damage is done. The reason for using antibiotics is that whether you believe it or not, not only stopping more bacteria from producing toxins, but that's really important.”
Whooping cough symptoms
Signs of pertussis tear are episodes of intense cough that can last for weeks or months. Symptoms of Pretussis can include:
The initial symptoms are cold-like: Runny nose, mild fever, and mild cough can occur over the first week or two.
As the infection progresses, a severe cough will be incised: A cough continues, followed by a distinctive “hoop” sound as the child exhales air.
vomiting: A strong cough can cause vomiting, especially in young children.
Fatigue: Extreme fatigue and fatigue can be caused by the intensity of the cough episode.
Whooping cough is very contagious. “When you get in close contact with someone with whooping cough, you can get infected with 12 to 17 people who are not vaccinated,” Nachman said. “If you're not vaccinated and you're traveling to a country where we're seeing a lot of whooping cough and are in the crowd, you're likely to come back with whooping cough.”
Whooping cough can affect people of all ages, but it is most common in infants and young children who are not fully vaccinated. Babies under the age of 1 are at the highest risk of severe complications and mortality. Last year, 10 people died of whooping cough, six of whom were under one year old.
As the youngest population suffers from pertussis, Nachman emphasizes the importance of vaccination. It starts with a pregnant mother and continues with a baby.
“We give it to pregnant women so that they can have a good antibody response and help protect infants, especially those born at full term,” said Nuckman. “We give it to the infants at two, four and six months, then again at 12-15 months, because we know that infants who have pertussis have the worst outcomes. They basically do the worst.
“If you're taking this subunit vaccine, your antibodies can fade over time, especially if you're not exposed to the disease,” Nachman said. “So we want to give you a booster so you remember how to make these antibodies. And when you see a pertussis case, you don't get infected. And we give our children a pertussis vaccine about every ten years. In this way, we know they are safe at the age where they are most at risk.”
Throughout her career as a pediatrician, Nuckman has seen some of the debilitating, life-changing effects that pertussis can cause.
“Children with pertussis cough can bleeding in their faces, eyes and lungs. It's very scary to see.”
She also says that some whooping cough patients can develop chronic lung problems, including asthma.
“We don't have a good number for how many children with asthma had pertussis as an incitement event leading to asthma. Asthma is diagnosed later. Unless you know that you link the two, not the first few months of your life, and you're testing wrinkles in that first year, we can't say how often it happens. We see children with chronic lung disease among children who have caused this infection early.”
reference
1.WHOOPING COUGH. CDC. April 2, 2024. Accessed May 14th, 2025.
https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/about/index.html
2. 2024 Provisional Frequency Monitoring Report. CDC. February 3rd, 2025. Accessed May 14th, 2025.
https://www.cdc.gov/nndss/infectious-disease/weekly-nanual-disease-data-tables.html
3. Dyer O. Wooping Cough: Cases soar in us. BMJ. 2025; 389: R704. Released on April 8, 2025. DOI: 10.1136/BMJ.R704
|
