Scientists reveal a possible link between “mono” virus and multiple sclerosis





For years, scientists have been saying that the virus behind the “thing” has been Dramatically increase the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the immune system attacks neurons. However, while most people are exposed to monoviruses by adulthood, only a small number of people develop MS, which raises why. Now, researchers are revealing why most people infected with the monovirus may not develop MS. Certain immune system genes can mediate risk. Monovirus called Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) – Infection Over 90% There are no symptoms in adults, but they usually do not cause symptoms. In some people, it can cause infectious mononucleosis, well known as mono, causing fever, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. You might like it

Despite the widespread presence of EBV, most people exposed to the virus are MS, Chronic conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord . Currently, scientists are identifying specific genetic variants that can help explain this disparity. They published the results on April 7th European Journal of Neurology . “The findings could provide clues as to why a small number of people develop MS despite the fact that over 90% of the world's population is infected with EBV.” Lisa Kini senior editors at Nature Reviews Neurology, Research Summary . Related: The $3 million breakthrough award is sent to scientists who completely changed their understanding of multiple sclerosis The team found that people carrying genetic mutations called HLA-E*01:01 are more likely to develop MS than non-transformed people only if they had previously had one. Get the world's most engaging discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. The gene HLA-E is thought to affect the immune system by interacting with leukocytes, and helps protect the body from infections and abnormal cells. Research published in 2023 cell Many people in MS have previously been found to have been infected with a variant of EBV. This increased the production of the proteins encoded by this gene. This molecule helps harmful, self-destructive cells avoid detection and destruction by the immune system. In the current study, the researchers looked at data from more than 487,000 people in Biobank, UK, a biomedical database and research resource that includes data from 500,000 adults in the UK. They checked whether individuals carried the HLA-E*01:01 gene variant and checked their medical history to see if they had ever been diagnosed with infectious mononucleosis. This group also described other known MS risk factors, such as smoking, childhood obesity, and other genetic markers. The findings showed that people with the HLA-E01:01 variant who previously had things were much more likely to develop MS than those who carried the variant but did not have things, or those who had different versions of the same gene. In other words, the combination of genetic mutations and mono appeared to cooperate to increase the risk of developing MS. This may be because this particular version of the HLA-E gene may increase the risk of MS by weakening the immune system's ability to control EBV infection. For those who carry two copies of the variant (one from each parent) and have had a history of things, these factors account for 65% of the risk of MS. Andrea Nova a postdoctoral researcher at Pavia University told Nature Reviews Neurology. “This finding further supports the idea that genetic susceptibility is necessary for infectious mononucleosis. [IM] Nova acts as a risk factor for MS and vice versa. Findings may play an important role in improving early detection and treatment of MS. In theory, screening for HLA-E*01:01 genetic mutations could allow physicians to identify people at high risk of developing the disease, especially if they have things. This allows for previous diagnosis and rapid treatment. This is key to slowing down long-term damage. Early intervention It can greatly improve a person's overall health and quality of life.

