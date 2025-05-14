



With the arrival of the tick season, experts will be warned of an increase in tick-borne diseases. The Tick Test Institute at Upstate Medical University, led by Dr. Sarabanan Tangamani, professor of microbiology and director of the SUNY Vector-mediated Disease Centre, has seen a marked increase in disease-positive mites sent by residents. “If we can compare the exact same time frame as 2024 and the exact same time frame, we can see that there is a rapid increase in the number of mites submitted to the lab from January to May today, 2024 and May 2025. This means that the number of mites that humans encounter is increasing.” “Additionally, the number of mites carrying pathogens is also increasing.” Of the 442 mites submitted to the lab from March 15 to May 6, 34.8% of deer mites carry Borrelia Burgdorferi (causing Lyme disease), 11% of deer mites carry Babesia microti (causing Babesiasis), and 18% of sand um (umsaplasma ogocytema) were carried. anaplasmosis). “Based on the data, it is clear that Babesia-positive and Anaplasma-positive mites also appear in addition to Lyme-positive mites,” Tangamani said in a statement. “This increases the risk of humans and pets becoming tick-borne diseases. Based on the trends in tick submissions I have observed so far, I expect a worse tick season than the previous year.” Thangamani says that a single mites can communicate agents that cause multiple diseases. He recommends that the public take precautions to protect themselves from mites bites as there is no vaccine against tick-borne disease. Experts say symptoms of Lyme disease include skin rash, fever, headaches and fatigue. Leaving it untreated can lead to more serious symptoms. Tantogamani says that the behavior and movement of humans and wild animals, warm temperatures and climate change are all factors that contribute to the increased human encounters of mites. The tick surveillance program began in 2019 with the aim of tracking tick hotspots and prevalence of tick-borne diseases across New York State. Experts have provided some mites safety tips to keep an eye on this season. Focus on your thighs, gro diameter, and behind your head, and check yourself when you come back inside Please visit if you would like to submit a check to the lab nyticks.org.

