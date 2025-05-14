Health
Health and Health in the US: Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Mobile, Alabama (there is nothing) – Summer means more time in the sun, and if you don't pay attention it can lead to skin damage or worse.
Whether you spend time gardening, at the pool or at the beach, make sure you and your family are protected by following these important tips.
Apply sunscreen
One of the most important things you can do to protect your skin is to wear sunscreen every day, especially in the summer, but don't ignore it in winter or cloudy times. To protect against cancer, use a wide-spectrum sunscreen that removes both UVA and UVB rays with SPF above SPF.
If the shoes are not completely covered, apply a thick layer to all exposed skin, including the top of the feet. Get help to make sure all difficult-to-reach areas, such as your back, are protected.
The US Food and Drug Administration does not recommend sunscreen for babies under six months of age. Instead, they should be locked out of the sun at noon and wear protective clothing if they need to be outside.
If you are in the sun for more than two hours, make sure to repaint your sunscreen frequently. If you are swimming or sweating, please reapply every hour as your sunscreen may wear out.
Avoid UV rays
Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light coming from the sun, tanning beds, and sun lamps. UV rays damage skin cells, and although sunny days are a concern, there are also cloudy and cool days.
In addition to wearing sunscreens that provide protection from UV rays, you can also avoid the sun when they are the strongest. Usually this is from 10am to 4pm
Pay particular attention to areas around reflective surfaces such as water, sand, and cement, as this can increase the chances of sunburn. Pay attention to UV predictions for your area every day. If it's more than three, take additional precautions to protect your skin.
It is best to avoid any form of sunburn and choose a spray-on or lotion tan product if you want a tanned look.
Wear protective clothing
If possible, stay in the shade under an umbrella or other shelter to reduce the risk of sun damage. You can also wear protective clothing made from tightly woven fabrics to limit exposure to UV rays.
Choose a wide-rimmed hat that protects the back of your face, ears and neck. Avoid straw hats with holes that allow sunlight to pass through. If you're wearing a baseball cap, check the back of your ears and neck.
Sunglasses help protect your eyes from UV rays. Choose a lens that provides protection from both UVA and UVA rays. Most sunglasses sold in the US meet this standard.
Take regular skin tests
These must be done on a regular basis yourself. Watch for moles and freckles on your skin and observe whether the size, texture, or color changes. However, if it is itching or bleeding, check out your doctor.
Generally, you should take a full-body exam or check once a year by a doctor or dermatologist to make sure there are no malls of concern. Consider the amount of solar exposure and family history. You may need to schedule more regular visits.
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which helps raise awareness about testing and save lives. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, but it is most treatable, especially if detected early. In addition to regular screenings, you can follow these steps to protect your skin and yourself.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
