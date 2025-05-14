



The following was published by the Louisiana Department of Health. Red stick, – On May 14, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) released encouraged news about the state's measles. However, LDH continues to monitor trends in (pertussis) cases across Louisiana. measles LDH It was first announced A case of measles associated with adult residents of Area 1 (Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemin, St. Bernard's Parish) in April ended its epidemiological investigation on May 9th. The first patient has not been vaccinated, and the vaccination status of the second patient is unknown. No additional cases were identified from the extensive public health investigation of the LDH Department of Public Health (OPH) Epidemiology Team. The case identified and notified health care and community contacts that monitored potential exposure to measles and health. The last endemic incident of measles in Louisiana was in 1996. Since then, Louisiana has recorded one case in 2008, two in 2018, three in 2024 and two in 2025. No deaths were reported during that period. Measles is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable respiratory virus that can spread rapidly among individuals who have not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, leading to rapid outbreaks. Severe cases can lead to hospitalization and, in extreme cases, death. Measles virus is particularly dangerous for babies and young children. The most effective way to prevent measles is through vaccination. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are extremely effective in preventing measles. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether the MMR vaccine is right for you. Whooping cough since then Last Update On May 2, the Department of Public Health (OPH) identified six more cases of hooping cough in Louisiana, bringing total cases to 170 in 2025. The 170 pertussis cases in 2025 are already outpacing the entire year of 2024, when 154 cases were reported. Louisiana is on track to set record highs in 2025, surpassing the previous record reported in 2013. A significant increase in pertussis in Louisiana caused a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Since September 2024, 42 people have been hospitalized, with 69% of babies under the age of one being hospitalized. Sadly, two young infants who were hospitalized with whooping cough last year were hospitalized with cough. These are the first pertussis deaths reported in Louisiana since 2018. Whooping cough is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable respiratory disease with a predictable increase in cases reported every few years. It spreads from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. People with pertussis can spread bacteria from the start of symptoms and spread for up to three weeks after coughing begins. Anyone can develop whooping cough. However, infants under the age of 1 are most affected, with the highest reported infection rates, indicating the highest likelihood of severe complications and death. Bacteria that cause pertussis are often unconsciously spread to young children by close family members and caregivers. Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious complications. Vaccines are safe and effective, but protection fades over time. The two vaccines are DTAP for children under the age of 7, and TDAP for older children, teens and adults. Both vaccines protect against tetanus and diphtheria. LDH Resources: Copyright 2025 Louisiana Department of Health. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

