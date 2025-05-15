Can dieting help relieve IBS? Low Fodmap Plan reduced symptoms but increased nutritional concerns

New research in the scientific report shows that low-fodmap diets can improve IBS symptoms in adults, but nutritional deficiencies increase the stakes for long-term use without the support of a dietitian.

A recent article published in the journal Scientific Reportresearchers investigated the efficacy of low dietary interventions of fermentable oligos, Di-, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAP) to ameliorate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms in adult patients in Saudi Arabia.

Their findings indicate that most participants reported a transition from severe to moderate symptoms, with a small percentage reaching mild conditions after intervention, representing a significant improvement in the severity of the condition. The overall proportion of severe cases decreased from 17.8% to 14%, with the moderate group increasing from 82.2% to 86%, with 14% of participants reporting mild symptoms following the intervention. This indicates an improvement in the symptom category, but the majority remained moderate. However, a restrictive diet can pose risks associated with changes in body weight and certain nutritional deficiencies, including riboflavin and vitamin C.

background

IBS is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder characterized by changes in intestinal habits and abdominal pain. It is dominant over women and affects 9% to 23% of the world's population. Based on the stool pattern, doctors classify IBS as diarrhea (IBS-D), constipation (IBS-C), and mixed type (IBS-M).

Beyond gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal bloating, constipation, and diarrhea, IBS affects a person's physical, emotional and social well-being, contributing to anxiety, depression and reduced quality of life.

Diagnosis of IBS is often made using Roman criteria (in this study, as many participants had previously been diagnosed under this framework, the Roman III criteria were used, which was a major tool for local clinical practice). Treatment usually starts with a lifestyle and dietary modification.

Many IBS patients report symptoms that worsen after meals, prompting increased interest in dietary management strategies. Studies have shown that fermentable carbohydrates known as FODMAPS can worsen symptoms due to inadequate absorption and fermentation in the intestine, leading to bloating, gas and diarrhea.

A low FODMAPS diet has been shown to restrict foods containing fermentable sugars, reduce symptoms, and improve the quality of life in people with IBS. However, despite increasing use in clinical settings across Saudi Arabia, there are no national dietary recommendations tailored to local dietary habits.

About the research

In this study, the researchers investigated the effects of a low FODMAP diet on the severity of symptoms in adult IBS patients in Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia. The intervention took place over 10 weeks, including 45 participants between the ages of 18 and 45, of which 33 were women, seeking care at the outpatient clinic.

Eligible participants received a medical diagnosis of moderate or severe IBS-M or IBS-D, a normal body mass index (BMI), and were not using medications, supplements, or herbal therapy. Other chronic diseases, previous abdominal surgery, obesity, or pregnant people were excluded.

The study began with a pilot involving 20 participants to verify the clarity of the questionnaire. All participants received informed consent, adapted to IBS Symptom Severity Scale (IBS-SSS) and local foods, and completed a demographic and food frequency survey translated into Arabic.

The dietary intervention took place in two phases. The six-week limit phase involves elimination of high diffusion items and then a four-week reintroduction phase in which specific food triggers are identified.

The sessions took place via video calls and surveillance took place through a messaging application. Anthropometric data (height and weight) were collected and BMI was calculated. After the programme, the severity of symptoms was reassessed.

Dietary intake data were self-reported using a food frequency questionnaire, which the authors recall. Data were analyzed using statistical comparisons such as t-test and chi-square tests to assess differences and associations.

Survey results

Almost 70% of participants were female, with 66.7% individuals aged 18-30. Most were married (62.2%), earning riyals of less than 5,000 people per month, just over 42%.

After 10 weeks of follow-up of the Low Fodmap diet, participants experienced significant improvements in IBS symptoms. The average IBS-SSS score fell from 290 to 190. In particular, the proportion of patients with severe symptoms decreased from 17.8% to 14%, with the moderate group increasing from 82.2% to 86%, with 14% reaching the mild category.

It also significantly reduced daily intakes of calories, carbohydrates, fats, starch, sugar and fiber. The most notable reductions were carbohydrates, fats and sugars. FODMAP intake also decreased significantly. There was a significant reduction in fructooligosaccharides, excess fructose, and lactose, in particular. There was also a statistically significant reduction in certain nutrients, including riboflavin and vitamin C. Calcium, magnesium and iron intake has also decreased.

Gender and age influenced FODMAP consumption prior to the intervention, with women consuming more lactose and fructooligosaccharides than men. However, after the intervention, gender differences in FODMAP intake were no longer significant, but certain FODMAP differences such as excess fructose and mannitol persisted or appeared.

Young participants (18-30) had a higher rate of above-average mannitol and galactocourigosaccharide intake after intake, while older participants (31-45) had a higher rate of lactose and fructose intake, both before and after the intervention of lactose and fructose.

These findings indicate that dietary interventions effectively reduced both IBS symptoms and FODMAP intake across different demographic groups. However, age- and gender-related variation in specific FODMAP intakes persisted for some items after the intervention.

Conclusion

Researchers noted, as expected, that IBS is probably more common in women and young adults due to hormonal, psychological, and lifestyle factors. They also observed that low income and marriage status status situations may be associated with an increased prevalence of IBS.

The low-fodmap diet significantly reduced the severity and intake of carbohydrate, sugar, and FODMAP symptoms, supporting previous studies in which FODMAP contributed to IBS symptoms through intestinal masups and fermentation.

Strengths of this study include in-depth nutritional analysis and assessment of demographic factors. Limitations include the possibility of malnutrition due to reduced food types, the use of self-reported dietary intakes is a reminder of bias, difficulty recruiting participants, and shorter follow-up periods. The study also noted that the widespread length of the questionnaire that may have blocked some participants, and that the Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) may not fully capture daily variations of food intake. The gender-related differences in dietary behavior also suggest the need for personalized guidance.

In conclusion, a 10-week low-fodmap diet may help reduce IBS symptoms, but to avoid nutritional imbalances, long-term adherence should be supported by professional nutritional advice. Future research should focus on dietary changes and maintaining long-term effects.