



Newborns with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to develop mental disorders later, such as ADHD, schizophrenia and autism, found by major studies involving the University of Queensland. In the largest population study of its kind, researchers looked at 71,793 vitamin D status. Professor John McGrath of UQ Queensland's Brain Institute led research based at the National Registration Research Centre at Aarfs University and the State Serum Institute in Denmark. He said he examined six mental disorders: major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and anorexia nervosa. We found evidence that low vitamin D levels as babies were at increased risk for schizophrenia, ASD, and ADHD.

Previous studies have linked vitamin D deficiency in newborns with an increased risk of schizophrenia and autism, but this study examined a wider range of mental disorders and included evidence based on two vitamin D-related biomarkers and associated genetics. ”

Professor John McGrath at Queensland Brain Research Institute at UQ Professor McGrath said their research suggested that vitamin D supplements during pregnancy and early childhood help reduce the risk of mental disorders in adulthood. “Vitamin D is important for babies' brain development, and vitamin D levels are low in pregnant women around the world,” he said. “This is why many countries have recommended using vitamin D supplements during pregnancy. “By preventing the spine, similar to the methods recommended for folic acid supplements during pregnancy, our study suggests that optimizing vitamin D levels in childhood may reduce the risk of several neurodevelopmental disorders.” The researchers analyzed data from the IP Psych study, which was founded in 2012 to investigate mental disorders in Denmark. Vitamin D is usually exposed to sunlight, but is also found in some foods and supplements. the study It is published on Rancet Psychiatry. Professor McGrath's work is funded by the National Research Foundation of Denmark, the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research and the University of Queensland. The IP Psych project is funded by the Lundbeck Foundation. sauce: University of Queensland Journal Reference: Horsdal, HT, et al. (2025). Convergent evidence linking neonatal vitamin D status with risk of neurodevelopmental disorders: a Danish case cohort study. Lancet Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1016/S2215-0366(25)00099-9.

sauce: University of Queensland Journal Reference: Horsdal, HT, et al. (2025). Convergent evidence linking neonatal vitamin D status with risk of neurodevelopmental disorders: a Danish case cohort study. Lancet Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1016/S2215-0366(25)00099-9.

