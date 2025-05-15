Eating only wild food changes your gut microbiota in just a few weeks, Research Show

A whole wild diet causes microbial transformation in the gut, boosts fiber-degrading bacteria, and reshapes the ecosystem in a way that lasts after returning to normal food.

study: Consumption of wild food alone induces large, partially sustained changes in the gut microbiota. Image credit: CI Photo/Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reportresearchers investigated how a diet consisting solely of wild foods affects the composition, structure and persistence of intestinal changes. Microbiome (GM) Modern human beings.

background

What happens if you stop eating something grown or processed? Many urban populations consume mass-produced, high sugar, low fiber diets that can destroy the GM balance. In contrast, “traditional” populations that consume fiber-rich, low-processed foods tend to have better immunity and lower microbial diversity, with higher microbial diversity inflammation.

Previous studies have shown that dietary changes can alter GM, but most studies remain within the boundaries of industrial food based on domesticated foods. Because early humans relied on wild foods, studying this pattern could potentially provide insight into our evolutionary biology. Further research is needed to examine these findings in diverse populations.

About the research

One healthy adult male, age 46, followed an 8-week self-monitoring diet protocol divided into two weeks of normal diet, four weeks of wild-fed diet only, and two-week meals to return to normal diet, and a two-week stage.

Wild foods available in Northern Europe in the fall were collected and prepared using primitive techniques such as open fire cookies and grindstones. Participants maintained his normal lifestyle, lived in their own home, and isolated the effects of diet from other variables. He was an experienced foraging person, his health and well-being was monitored daily, and all food intakes were meticulously cut down.

Stool samples were collected daily and stored at -20°C. Microbial deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) was extracted and the V3–V4 region of the 16S ribosomal ribonucleic acid (RRNA) gene was sequenced using the Illumina MISEQ platform. The amplicon sequence variant (ASV) was determined by the fission amplicon removal algorithm 2 (DADA2) and was taxonomically classified using a systematic initiative for a large-scale validation of alignment (SILVA) database.

For species-level analysis, we used the genome from the Earth's Microbiota (GEM) catalog. Comagnification networks were constructed using Kendall's correlations and visualized with Cytoscape to identify Keystone taxa.

Reconstruction of the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Unobserved Conditions (PICRUST2) and Gene and Genomic (KEGG) Orthologic Analysis used community phylogenetic research to infer functional potential. Comparative analyses included microbiota from hunter-gatherers, rural and urban industrial groups.

Statistical tests including Kruskal-Wallis and Wilcoxon rank-sum were applied, and multiple test adjustments were made using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure with false positive rates below 0.05.

Research Results

During the wild food only diet, participants' GMs received significant changes in structure and diversity. Early microbial communities were dominated by typical western-associated taxa such as the Bacteroididae, Luminococcus family, and Bifidobacteriaceae.

When the wild food diet began, these groups decreased, and there was a marked shift in families such as Lacnospiraceae, butyrate therapy, and Streptococcus. In particular, Bifidobacteria and Rikekalidae did not return to anterior levels, even after participants resumed their normal diet. Particularly the akkermansiaceae family Akkermansia Muciniphilawhich is significantly increased in the post-wild eating era, and is a finding related to metabolic benefits.

The wild food diet also led to a significant 4kg weight loss over four weeks, resulting in the biggest loss in the first week. Participants reported boredom and limited food choices, contributing to a decrease in calorie intake. Returning to normal diet, 2 kilograms quickly recovered. This weight loss was partly due to calorie restriction and monotony of available foods.

A gradual increase in microbial alpha diversity was observed from the period of wild and wild foods to the post-wild diet period (p <0.05), indicating that the intervention had a lasting effect on microbiota structure even after conclusions. Keystone species have also been shifted.

Before the intervention, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii It played a central role in the microbial network. In the wild food stage, I got wet Related taxa known for fiber degradation and short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production dominated the network.

Six microorganism comagnification groups (CAGs) were identified. These groups were reorganized based on the diet, suggesting functional reassembly of the ecosystem. Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, Ruminococcus bicirculansand I got wet He emerged as an important influencer at various times. The post-wild hood period showed an intermediate composition, but some characteristics resemble the pre-stage. I got wet and Coprococcus is coming Groups that reflect the lasting impact of the intervention.

Despite this transformation, there is no taxa of new or ancestral “old friends” Trapeponema or Prevotella It appeared. This change was driven solely by changes in abundance between already existing taxa, rather than by the introduction of new species. This finding suggests that even substantial dietary changes may be insufficient to reacquire ancestral microbial taxa without additional environmental exposure.

Functional predictions revealed that in response to diets that are high in chestnuts and acorns but low in animal protein, the ability to break down starch and amino acid biosynthesis during wild food was enhanced. Functional analysis also shows an increase in the ability to decompose environmental chemicals such as atrazine, indicating that it is likely to reflect exposure to wild plants collected from previous farmlands.

The shifts caused by wild food consumption were larger in size compared to other interventions, such as adopting a plant-only and animal-only diet. The shifts induced by wild food consumption, measured by beta diversity, were greater than those observed with plant-only or animal-only dietary interventions, but microbiomes did not resemble traditional or hunter-gatherer populations. Instead, it evolved into a unique composition influenced by available taxa and nutritional inputs. The condition after a normal diet was midway and shared both pre- and wild stage characteristics.

The persistence of some microbial compositions after the intervention suggests partial but sustained reconstitution. especially, I got wet– The dominate network did not retreat completely, indicating that certain changes in the intestinal ecosystem could last longer the diet itself.

However, this is a study with n = 1, and the findings may not be widely generalized. The potential impact of wild food diet and mood changes in mood participants during his specific genetic and dietary history remains untapped.

Conclusion

In summary, this study revealed that switching to a diet made entirely of wild, non-predicted foods leads to a major reorganization of human GM. Although no new taxa has been introduced, the composition and function of existing microorganisms has shifted significantly, increasing fiber-degradable species. I got wet Reduction of dairy related taxa Bifidobacteria.

These microbial changes persisted even after normal diet resumed, highlighting the microbial ability to adapt. There are no ancestral taxa Trapeponema This experiment, which suggests limitations on the full recovery of the traditional microbiota, highlights the powerful effects of diet alone in reshaping gut health, even in modern settings.

Further studies are needed to investigate the metabolic and immunological consequences of these microbiota changes in these larger and more diverse populations.