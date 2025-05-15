Newborns with vitamin D deficits are more likely to develop mental disorders such as autism, schizophrenia, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), researchers have found.

In the largest study of this species, they tested more than 70,000 vitamin D conditions as babies.

Why you need vitamin D and when it's safe to get it Should I worry if the sunlight doesn't reach the summer?

John McGrath, a researcher at the University of Queensland (UQ), analyzed vitamin D levels from samples of people born in Denmark between 1981 and 2005, leading a laborious study in which filter papers from the tests are stored.

They compared vitamin D data from random selection of the population of Denmark without mental disorders to those with autism, schizophrenia, ADHD, major depression, bipolar disorder, and anorexia nervosa.

“We found that low vitamin D is associated with an increased risk of schizophrenia, autism and ADHD,” Professor McGrath said.

“I don't think vitamin D in adulthood is associated with these disorders. We're talking about low vitamin D during early brain development.

“ Babies cannot produce their own vitamin D. All the vitamin D we measure from our baby, as our newborn comes from our mothers. “

“Vitamine of the Sun”

Professor McGrath of UQ's Queensland Brain Institute said new evidence suggests that optimal vitamin D during early lifespans is “important not only for creating strong bones, but for creating healthy brains.”

He explained that “very low” vitamin D is less than 25 nanomoles per liter of blood.

This study added to previous studies suggesting low maternal vitamin D for schizophrenia, autism and ADHD, but highlighted that mental disorders are multifactorial and broad genetics and environmental factors also play an important role.

John McGrath says the findings suggest that vitamin D is important for building a healthy brain. (supply))

“We know that many other factors can affect orderly brain development, such as prenatal infections,” Professor McGrath said.

“Obstetric complications and childhood trauma may also be associated with later mental disorders.”

In schizophrenia, smoking adolescent marijuana is considered a trigger for susceptible people.

Professor McGrath can change over the past 30 years, seeking to identify risk factors such as low vitamin D, in the hopes of reducing the incidence of disorders.

Results from the latest study suggest that if vitamin D is a true causal factor, 15% of schizophrenia cases, 9% of ADHD, and 5% of autism can be prevented if all participants had vitamin D levels above 21 liters per liter of blood as a newborn.

However, Professor McGrath said these estimates are based on people living in Denmark, not Australia, where individuals are unlikely to be deficient in vitamin D.

Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunlight vitamin” because the sun is one of its best sources. It can also be seen in some foods and can be photographed as a supplement.

In Australia, vitamin D supplements from margarine are essential.

Changes to pregnancy care guidelines

On behalf of the Royal Australian and New Zealand obstetricians and gynecologists (Ranzcog), Amanda Henry said the family should not be “overly vigilant or overly hopeful” about the findings of the study.

Obstetrics Professor Amanda Henry, Head of Women's Health Program at George Global Health Institute. (supply))

“We definitely haven't talked about what we're going to explain everything about these terms here,” she said.

Professor Henry, who was not involved in the study, said Ranzcog's guidelines already recommend that women take vitamin D as part of their pregnancy supplement.

However, she said routine vitamin D screening is not recommended.

George Global Health Institute's Program Head for Women's Health said the federal government is funding a review of Australia's Pregnancy Care Guidelines, led by Lantzcog and Australian midwives.

The federal government is funding a review of Australia's pregnancy care guidelines. (ABC News: Pete Garnish))

“Vitamin D is one of the topics that are actively updated during development,” Professor Henry said.

“As we are waiting for the latest research to be integrated, we will update guidance for mothers and families around Australia in terms of what to do with vitamin D and many other things during pregnancy.

“ We try not to static in pregnancy and infant care, and we do our best to get consistent national guidance that addresses evidence of the best care of pregnant mothers and babies. “

Professor McGrath's work is funded by the National Research Foundation of Denmark, the Queensland Centre for Mental Health and UQ.

Vitamin D research is published in Lancet Psychiatry.