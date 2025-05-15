



Did you know that May is Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month? We spoke with Atlanta Allergies and Asthma and Dr. Erin Gardner about how to prepare for the summer.

Atlanta, Georgia – As spring moves into summer, many Georgians feel the effect of one of the most The record-breaking allergy season. Allergy and asthma recognition month becomes a critical period as tree and grass pollen levels rise and air quality concerns rise. To help the public understand and manage seasonal challenges, we sat down with Dr. Ellingerdner, who has an Atlanta Allergy, for insight into what is happening and how to deal with it. Why is it important? “May is traditionally the peak of pollen,” explained Dr. Gardner. “The pollen on trees and grass rises, causing a surge in allergic symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose and itching. But it's not just nasal symptoms. We also see an increase in asthma-related complaints, including shortness of breath, wheezing and chest tension.” This year's season was particularly intense. In fact, pollen counts have exceeded 14,000 on recent Saturday, setting a new record for the area. Related: Record number of broken pollen reported in Atlanta today What to expect in early summer Spring pollen levels may begin to taper in early summer, but Dr. Gardner warned that this does not mean relief for anyone. “When temperatures rise, pollen is often soaked, but there are other environmental issues,” she said. “Air quality, especially ozone levels, can get worse. For some asthma patients, poor air quality can be as triggering as pollen.” Season preparation Dr. Gardner emphasized the importance of active care. “Looking at board certified allergies can make a huge difference,” she advised. “You can identify allergies to allergies and tailor treatment or preventive plans, especially due to inevitable triggers like pollen and ozone.” Symptom management involves both environmental awareness and personalized treatment plans. “Leave the windows closed, use air conditioning and spend time outdoors in the evenings when pollen counts are low,” she said. “And if you've been outside for a long time, showering afterwards can help wash away any remaining pollen from your hair and skin.” When asked about the best time for people with allergies or asthma to be outside, Dr. Gardner said, “Avoid the best mornings and noon when pollen is the best. Evening is the best option. Advice for parents of children with asthma Summer vacation may be a fun time for kids, but it is also an important time to maintain good health. “If your child has asthma and hasn't seen a provider recently, it's time for him,” Dr. Gardner said. “It is essential to have a current treatment plan and rescue medications if necessary, and don't forget to prepare those school forms before classes resume.” The role of air quality It's not just the perpetrator. Urban environments, combined with warm, stagnant air, can worsen breathing conditions. “Ozone and particulate matter can increase asthma symptoms, like allergens,” Dr. Gardner said. “We often see a surge in cases of asthma, where air quality is degraded, so monitoring that data is really helpful.” Climate change and urbanization Does climate change affect allergy seasons? That's what Dr. Gardner believes. “Shorter winters and early springs are real trends,” she said. “We see pollen coming out early in February, and it lasts a long time. These environmental shifts may play a major role in the number of pollen rising.” Weather and medical planning Dr. Gardner nodded to meteorologists and enveloped the importance of weather forecasting in managing allergies. “I look closely at the predictions. Humidity and high humidity usually mean low pollen. When I see a dry, refreshing day, I warn the patient to be careful.” Final thoughts With one of the strongest pollen seasons behind us and the summer heat on the horizon, it's important to be informed and prepared. Dr. Gardner's advice: Partner with allergists, make positive choices to stay healthy and symptoms free according to the weather.

