Louisiana does not have new cases of measles, but the state has already exceeded 2024 total





Baton Rouge (WVUE) in Louisiana – No new measles cases have been detected in Louisiana, but the number of coughing patients continues to grow, already exceeding the total for all states in 2024. The Louisiana Department of Health said it concluded an epidemiological investigation into measles on May 9th. The agency said no new cases were detected in the state as two related adults fell into a highly contagious disease on April 1 (Parrish, Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, or Plaquemins). LDH said one of the two measles patients had recently traveled internationally and had not been vaccinated. The vaccination status of the second measles patient was “unknown,” LDH said. Neither patient required hospitalization. “The most effective way to prevent measles is through vaccinations,” the agency said. “Two doses of the MMR vaccine are extremely effective in preventing measles.” The news about whooping cough was not that positive. LDH said six new cases have appeared in the state since the agency's last update on May 2, bringing the total this year to 170. This exceeds the entire year of 2024, when 154 cases were reported. Louisiana has set a record of the number of pertussis cough cases in a year that exceeded 214 reported cases in 2013. Do you see spelling or grammar errors in our stories? click here To report it. Please include the heading. Subscribe to FOX 8 YouTube Channel. Copyright 2025 wvue. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox8live.com/2025/05/14/no-new-measles-cases-louisiana-whooping-cough-already-has-exceeded-2024-total-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos