Menopause symptoms can begin early. The time to seek treatment is as followsExBulletin

Anger, fatigue, mood swings, memory loss, hot flashes, itching, not sleeping, loss of sexual desire, thin hair, depression, weight gain, knee pain, sweating, incontinence.

These are all symptoms of the perimenopause, and perhaps only occupational risks in middle-aged age.

Generation X and millennials are all set to ease into their 40s and 50s, so they are ready to shake up the stigma that leads to menopause and it all – to that end, they are called menopause and I agree with accepting treatment. Army of Influencer I'm pushing diet supplements Other products I promise to help women throughout this stage.

But how do you know if you're even in menopause?

Unlike menopause, defined by a period of menstrual cessation, the perimenopausal period can be despicable and difficult to identify. There is no definitive test for that. Releasing symptoms from other factors can make treatment difficult. Here's how to organize your symptoms and consider treatment options:

Stay persistent in seeking care and consider a professional

Perimenopause was not the first thing her primary care physician suspected when Michelle Rockwell began to struggle with sleep. “They said, 'You're too young.' Rockwell, now 40 years old, began seeking medical care a year ago. “It's easy to downplay your symptoms. Doctors will say, 'It's just stress or anything,'” she says.

Rockwell did not dispute the stressfulness of her life. She worked full-time as a forensic scientist, raising her daughter and competing in powerlifting. However, she says she felt something was dramatically wrong.

“I literally had this feeling. I don't know who I am anymore,” she says. “I didn't seem to recognize myself. Since then I've come to understand that there are these levels of hormones and that they affect your brain.”

Rockwell saw two different providers (primary care physicians and overall practitioners) before finding an online doctor specializing in menopause care. Provided by menopause society This online database of a physician trained and certified in the treatment of menopause and menopause.

After many course modifications and fine-tuning with experts, Rockwell is currently using hormone therapy. “I felt better than I had in a long time,” she says.

General practitioners often don't give patients time to thoroughly assess menopause cycles, says Dr. Monica Christmas. Menopause Society.

She says that the specialist is not only knowledgeable about the condition, but is not subject to the same time constraints.

Accept all uncertainty

Surroundings are often considered to be an issue with estrogen deficits, but that's not necessarily the case, says Christmas. The transition to menopause is characterized by hormonal fluctuations, she explains. Therefore, the experience of many people may be inconsistent and rocky.

“The surrounding area is the most intense time for many,” says Christmas.

When people go through this stage and reach menopause, when the ovaries are no longer making estrogen, “many people actually feel better.”

Furthermore, she points out that it is impossible to unravel the perimenopausal process from the overall process of aging. Plus, the pressures of career, family, caregiving responsibility, financial stress and middle-aged can be a roller coaster of uncertainty and stress.

Christmas warns that it is necessary to accept this chaos in a certain amount. She says that some of her patients are telling her: “The fact that you said to me these moods shaking and this brain fog is real, I don't imagine it, that's actually enough for me.” ”

Others continue to pursue treatment options. “If there are, some people have very few symptoms,” says Christmas, but others “may have every condition you can think of. Most of us are somewhere.”

Take another test

Some clinicians have proposed strategies to first test various other conditions before considering whether menopause cycle disorder is the perpetrator.

“The 40s are a lifetime when many different autoimmune diseases can begin to appear,” says Nanette Santoro, a Colorado gynecologist who treats menopause. They say that other conditions can have symptoms similar to those of the perimenopausal period – many of them are easier to diagnose.

“Very often we do a miniature workup to ensure there are no signs of early diabetes that occurs in this age group,” says Santoro. Thyroid problems can appear during this period, as well as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, hypertension and fibromyalgia.

Mental health concerns Like anxiety and depression, it is worth considering as well.

Santoro says they often tend to test and treat these conditions rather than measure hormone levels. “If it's not suitable for your menstrual cycle, you can get a misleading test,” she says.

Understand treatment options

Hormonal therapy to treat particularly troublesome symptoms such as severe hot flashes and unpleasant mood swings is Many discussions In recent decades. Many providers who treat menopause will help, or even Change your life For some patients, many emphasize that more research is needed.

“I would like to say that hormone therapy reduces cardiovascular risk or cognitive decline later in life,” says Menopause Society Christmas, or all the miraculous anti-aging properties that people claim.”

Some evidence suggests that hormone therapy can have Long-term benefitsshe says, but the research is It's not definitive It is sufficient to recommend it to all women in the perimenopausal period.

2002, Women's Health Initiative The study stopped hormone therapy among participants due to concerns about cancer risk and increased stroke. However, since then, scientists have reevaluated the data, with new types of hormone therapy available.

As a result, many experts now have past concerns about these increased risks. It was exaggerated.

Still, Christmas says, “The risk is low, but it's not zero.” Clinicians warn that when considering hormone therapy, they should consider family history and other factors of cancer.

Hormonal therapy doesn't work for everyone either. “There are patients who try hormones for a few months and say they go back and say, and we're doing something else,” says gynecologist Santoro. Some patients complain of weight gain, breast tenderness, or “annoying PMS symptoms of any kind,” she says.

Hormonal therapy may be particularly beneficial for people who reach menopause early in life. “It was extremely helpful,” said Christa Russell Adams, aged 37, who experienced anxiety, brain fog, persistent ears and dark skin. Merazma.

According to Christmas, there are other medication options to prescribe patients to deal with certain symptoms. For example, frequent and severe bleeding during the period – it can It leads to anemia and fatigue – Can be dealt with by birth control or IUD.

“I think it's a really good way to misconduct the transition of menopause,” she says.

Embracing healthy aging habits

Some symptoms associated with the perimenopausal period may be more related to the aging process. the study It suggests that there is a jump in aging that occurs around the age of 45 and 60 in both men and women. “Many women will notice changes in metabolism,” says Santoro. “It's not all menopause.”

Because of these changes, it is particularly important that Santoro doubles healthy habits such as diet, exercise, and especially resistance training. Maintains muscles – and healthy sleep. “Absolutely what your mother told you — just do more of it,” says Santoro.

Christmas advises her patients to be extremely careful about what we use to fuel our bodies. As we get older, we don't get another body.”

“In a younger age, people who “didn't exercise much what we wanted and could get away by eating,” she says, may need to make some important changes to stay healthy.

These types of behavioral adjustments can have a profound effect of not being able to match “just give someone a drug,” she says.