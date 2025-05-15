



Yesterday, the US Preventive Services Task Force released a Final Recommendations Statement on screening for syphilis infection during pregnancy; We propose an early universal screening of syphilis infection during pregnancy in “A” and all women. The Task Force has issued recommendations for maternal syphilis screening since 1996 and more recently in 2018. “All pregnant women should be tested for syphilis when they are first present in care. Screening for syphilis should be done during pregnancy as soon as possible. If early testing is not done, the test should be performed on the first occasion. Also published recommendations Jama , situation . The journal has been published again Evidence report Regarding guidance, Patient Page a Explanation . If no early testing is done, the test should be performed on the first opportunity. This may be delayed upon entry to delivery. This year's recommendation is as the United States faces a significant revival of sexually transmitted bacterial infections in pregnant women and infants. The rate of congenital syphilis is now 10 times higher than in 2015. In 2023, the most congenital case of 30 years was seen. Congenital syphilis can cause a variety of problems in newborn babies, including hearing and vision loss, damage to the optic nerve, delayed development, skeletal deformity, and liver expansion. Rise in 47 states Maternal syphilis fees have also risen. From 2016 to 2022, the proportion of maternal syphilis tripled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the increase in this activity has been documented in 47 states. Southern states saw the biggest increases in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Alabama in Texas, Arizona, Mississippi and Texas. Babies born from non-white women are also at increased risk of infection. The rate of congenital syphilis was 12 times higher among those born with American Indian and Alaska Native women, five times more than those born to Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islander women, about four times more than those born to black women, and about twice as many people born to Hispanic or Latina women in 2023. Cases related to public health erosion in Explanation authors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, said that while mandatory state testing is a positive step, it is necessary to address the general rise in syphilis in the United States to correct the growing maternal and congenital crisis. “In 2023, 209,253 syphilis cases were reported in the United States, the highest number since 1950,” they wrote. “This is an unfortunate reversal of a long-standing decline. Its cause is multifactorial, but the steady increase in syphilis seen since 2010 is parallel with the steady erosion of public health capabilities. As a result, STD testing has steadily moved from public health clinics to Nong Ganelman's capabilities.” Recommendations must be implemented, they wrote, and the lack of public health clinics does not allow outbreak responses and contact tracing activities necessary to control the disease.

