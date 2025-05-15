New artificial intelligence tools developed by researchers Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School Use a snapshot of a patient's face to predict biological age, cancer survival time, and knowledge that physicians can use to coordinate treatment.

“We all know that people age in different ways. People's age is based on the date they were born, but not the same as biological age. This is actually a predictor of physiological health and life expectancy.” Hugo aertsresearch co-author, director of MGB Medical AI Programme, and Professor of Radiation Oncology at HMS. “A person's biological age depends on many factors, such as lifestyle, genetics, and other health factors. We had the idea that how old a person is to see could actually be a reflection of his biological age.”

The researchers, led by scientists at MGB's Artificial Intelligence and Chinese Medicine Program, trained their deep learning algorithms with over 58,000 photographs of healthy individuals of known ages and over 6,000 photographs of cancer patients whose age and clinical outcomes are known.

This algorithm shows that the average facial face of cancer patients is five years older than the time series. We also found that appearance of age is associated with poor outcomes in patients suffering from several cancer types.

Judging your health based on appearance is nothing new, Aerts said. Doctors routinely make visual assessments when they walk around the room. It can cover things like whether patients are in wheelchairs, how robust they look, and whether they are clearly ill.

However, this study showed that eye exams are not a very good predictor of short-term life expectancy, at least when performed by human physicians.

Published in the journal Lancet Digital Health In early May, a study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, asked 10 clinicians and researchers to predict short-term life expectancy using photographs of 100 terminal patients receiving palliative radiation therapy.

On average, they performed slightly better than random chances, even though they knew the patient's age, cancer status, and more. However, when physicians were provided with facial information for those patients, the predictions improved.

Raymond Macfaculty member of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Program, an associate professor of HMS radiology oncology, and study co-authors said it is to better understand a patient's biological age and the time that oncologists are likely to allow better tailoring treatment.

He described lung cancer patients. The lung cancer patient looked quite young, although chronologically at age 86. It was a factor in MAK that suggested more aggressive treatment. Today, men are doing well at age 90. When Mak used his face to analyze the patient's photographs during treatment, the algorithm made his biological age less than 10 years old than the chronological age.

The opposite could also be true, according to Mack, which may suggest that patients who are more frail than their chronological age could be required because their bodies can withstand and thus less intensive treatment.

“We assume that faces can be used as a biomarker for cancer treatment to quantify the biological age of patients and to help physicians make these tough decisions,” Mac said.

According to Mak and Aert, Faceage has been proven effective across several different types of cancer, examining its potential utility for predicting outcomes of other diseases.

This algorithm employs deep learning. This means that researchers learn when they train it with thousands of photographs of people whose results are known.

But researchers don't know which particular cues draw Facege's focus, Aert said. The algorithm may be covering things that are different to the doctor's potential, such as wrinkles, gray hair, and hair loss. If that's true, he said it would be particularly useful, as it brings a different perspective to the physician's analysis of the patient's condition.

Aerts and Mak said Faceage will become a tool available to physicians, rather than being used by themselves to determine behavioral courses. Not only can it help you decide on initial treatment, but it can also warn your doctor if the patient appears to be on the downhill.

However, additional testing on a diverse patient population is required before use in the clinic.

“The impact can be very large because there are actually ways to monitor a patient's health very easily, and there are ways to monitor a patient's health very easily before, during and after treatment, so the effects can be very large. This can help you better predict the risk of, for example, major surgery or other complications after treatment,” Aerts said.