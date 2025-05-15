



Six Parenchyma phenotypes It was EstablishEdited It's May It is related to the increased risk of developing breast cancer. Studies of these phenotypes identified by radiotypes Mammogram demoThe results published in , suggest that these patterns were associated with an increased risk of invasive breast cancer. Radiology. “We hypothesize that some patterns or phenotypes are associated with higher risk of future breast cancer, suggesting which women will benefit from supplementary screening or prevention strategies.” Dr. Celine M. Vacon, said one of the epidemiology professors and senior authors of the study at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “Other phenotypes may be associated with low risk, ultimately suggesting less frequent screening.” Research methods and results The researcher conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study of 30,000 randomly selected women with four-vision mammograms, as well as a nested case-control trial of 1,055 women with invasive breast cancer consistent with 2,764 women without breast cancer from three diverse breast screening practices. Extracted and standardized quantitative features were extracted from mammograms to identify patterns and characteristics of standardized breast tissue. These were adjusted for age and practice. Six parenchymal phenotypes are defined and are associated with a higher risk of developing invasive breast cancer (p <.001). A similar association for increased risk of breast cancer was found between both black and white women (p = .23) “We were surprised that these radioactive phenotypes presented stronger risk suggestions between black versus white women,” the co-authors said. Despina Kontos, PhDHerbert and Professor of Radiological Sciences in Irving, Florence and Chief Research Information Officer at Irving Medical Center, Columbia University. “This is especially important as breast cancer tends to be more aggressive in black women and highlights the need for new risk factors in this population.” Radioactive discoveries also showed a positive association with parenchymal phenotypes and false negative discoveries (p = .004) and symptomatic interval cancer (p = .006). These findings can be used to better assess breast cancer risk and to identify women who may benefit from additional screenings. “Understanding those at the highest risk of invasive breast cancer, especially those at the highest risk of the most aggressive types, is important for preventing cancer and diagnosing it early for potentially intensive treatment choices,” the co-authors say. Karla M. Kerlikowske, MDProfessor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco. “Our next steps include expanding our research to women's groups in the US population, specifically examining 3D mammograms, and combining these radioactive risk factors with genetic and other lifestyle factors to improve our ability to define high risk (and who is not) for invasive breast cancer,” concluded Dr. Vachon. Disclosure: Visit us for full disclosure of research authors pubs.rsna.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/may-2025/breast-parenchymal-phenotypes-and-risk-of-breast-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

