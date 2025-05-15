



Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) officials report 104 new cases of measles in a week, accounting for more than half of the state's cases for the same period. This is the third consecutive week in which numbers have risen in the region, including Oxford and Elgin counties, as well as St. Thomas and Woodstock. Overall, Ontario reported 182 new cases of measles between May 6 and May 13, bringing the province to a total of 1,622 cases. A tally of SWPHs for 104 new cases was collected between May 8th and May 15th. Areas covered by SWPH continue to far outweigh other public health jurisdictions as hotbeds of outbreaks. Southwest Ontario is the entire majority of cases found. This is the latest method Public Health Ontario Number It will collapse from October 28th to May 13th, 2024. Southwestern Public Health: 574 (35.6%)

Grand Erie Public Health: 222 (13.7%)

Huromper Public Health: 192 (11.8%)

Chatham Kent Public Health: 155 (9.6%)

Windsor-Essex County Health: 122 (7.5%)

SOUTH EAST HEALTH: 80 (4.9%)

Waterloo Public Health Area: 59 (3.6%)

Wellington Dufferin Guelph: 53 (3.3%)

Middlesex London Health Unit: 42 (2.6%)

Gray Blues Health Unit: 40 (2.5%)

North Bay Parry Sound District: 30 (1.8%)

Lambton Public Health: 17 (1.0%)

Northeast Public Health: 13 (0.8%)

Niagara Regional Public Health: 11 (0.7%)

Algoma Public Health: 7 (0.4%)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 (0.1%)

Renflew County and District Health Units: 2 (0.1%)

Hamilton City Public Health Services: 1 (0.1%) New cases continue to accelerate in the SWPH region, but Dr Ning Trang, health unit's medical officer, said it was partly due to improved detection. “When we investigate cases, one of the natural outcomes is to often find other cases that have occurred in the same household and have not been previously reported,” Tran said. “These unreported cases will then be added to the data. Most of these cases are no longer infectious.” Dr. Ning Trang will speak to reporters during an online media briefing in March. (SWPH via Microsoft Team) The doctor also reiterated that measles is highly contagious, “it spreads rapidly into the pockets of our community where people who have not been vaccinated or who are not immune to measles.” Many of these pockets are Mennonite and Amish religious communities, including high concentrations in people who have not been vaccinated, Ontario's top doctor, Caron Moore, wrote in a letter to the Health Unit in March. According to Tran, the outreach document on vaccination has been translated into low German. SWPH is also working on outreach efforts for summer camps and seasonal agricultural workers. Community response In rural communities at the epicenter of the outbreak, attitudes range from worry to indifference. Aylmer resident Nancy Teason spoke to CBC News while working at a local grocery store. She said she was affected by the virus but wasn't worried. Her granddaughter recently suffered from measles and went to the hospital before he fully recovered. Tees said the other grandchildren in the family, like her granddaughter, were not vaccinated. “I'm not really worried about that,” she said. “I'm from Mexico. I know that as a child there were measles. I personally… not scared.” About 30 minutes east of Tilsonburg, business owner Holly Silverthorn told CBC News he disagrees. “I feel very anxious, and it's a preventable disease that we could have prevented everything around us,” she said. “My son, he worked as a butcher and told me that one of his friend's butchers had measles and had to close it.” Those interested in vaccination are encouraged to visit the local public health department website.

