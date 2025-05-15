There are 1,001 cases of measles in the US and 11 states with aggressive outbreaks

New Mexico announced two new measles cases on Thursday, while North Dakota added one.

File – Signs can be seen outside the Seminole Hospital district, offering measles testing, February 21, 2025. Giulio Cortez / AP

The US outpaced 1,000 measles cases on Friday. Texas Measles is also New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Two children from an unvaccinated elementary school I died of a measles-related illness The epicenter of West Texas and New Mexico adults Those who were not vaccinated died from measles-related illnesses.

other There is an active occurrence – The CDC defines as three or more related cases – including Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and more.

It is located in North America Three other continuous occurrences. One outbreak occurred in Ontario, Canada 1,440 cases From mid-October to May 6th, 197 cases from the previous week. Alberta, Canada, has also seen an increase in the outbreak of illness As of May 14th, nearly 400 people. and Chihuahua Mexico As of Wednesday there were 1,194 measles and one death, according to state Department of Health data.

measles When an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs, it is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads. that's right Preventable through vaccineshas been considered excluded from the United States since 2000.

To ensure that the virus is intact US communities with low vaccination rateshealth experts fear its spread Can grow for one year. This is your other You need to know about measles in the US

How many cases of measles are there in Texas?

There are a total of 717 cases 32 counties, most of them are in West Texasstate health officials said Tuesday. The state has only confirmed eight more cases since Friday's update.

The state also added one total of 93 hospitalizations during the outbreak.

State health officials estimated Approximately 1% (less than 10) of cases are actively infected. Fifty-seven percent of Texas cases are in Gaines County, a population of 22,892, where the virus began to spread in close, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has filed 405 lawsuits since late January. It exceeds 1.7% of the county's residents.

Death on April 3 in Texas was 8 year old child, According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Local health officials said the child had no underlying health conditions and died from “what the child's doctor described as measles lung failure.” No vaccination A child without fundamental conditions died of measles in Texas Late February. Kennedy said the child was six.

How many cases of measles are there in New Mexico?

New Mexico added a total of 73 new measles cases on Thursday. It was the first case in Sandoval County, north of Albuquerque.

Seven people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Most of the state's cases are in Lee County. Three are in Eddy County and two in Doñaana County, one in Chavez County and one in Curry County.

An unvaccinated adult has passed away Measles-related illnesses March 6th. The person did not seek medical care.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma was stable with a total of 14 confirmed cases and three cases as of Tuesday.

The state health department has not made public which counties have cases, but Cleveland, Oklahoma and Sekoya counties have been made public in the past few months.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas There are a total of 56 cases in 10 counties in the southwestern part of the state, with two hospitalizations. All but two cases are connected, most of which are in Gray County.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

There are eight cases in Indiana, all in Allen County, northeastern part of the state. The Allen County Department of Health said the incident is not known to have any link to other outbreaks.

How many cases are there in Michigan?

Michigan has eight confirmed cases of measles, with four connected cases in Montcalm County, the western part of the province, which health officials say is linked to the Ontario outbreak.

State health officials said Wednesday that they thought it was nine cases not after further testing. The child suffered from an unrelated illness, but initially tested positive because measles had recently been vaccinated.

Vaccinations do not cause measles and people who have recently been vaccinated are not contagious. The measles vaccine contains weakened forms of live viruses that can trigger the immune system response that appears in early testing.

How many cases are there in Montana?

Montana has added three new measles cases in the past two weeks, bringing the total to eight. The state's outbreak began in mid-April in southwestern Gallatin County, Montana's first measles incident in 35 years. Health officials did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks in North America.

How many cases are there in North Dakota?

North Dakota, which has not seen measles since 2011, has had up to 12 cases as of Thursday.

Cass County, on the east side of the state, has two cases. The rest is located in Williams County, western North Dakota, on the Montana border, and has nothing to do with Cass County.

The state health department says three confirmed cases in Williams County are linked to the first case – an unvaccinated child that health officials believe they have obtained it from out-of-state visitors.

The other five cases were people who had not been vaccinated and had not been in contact with other cases, raising concerns about community communication. The state health department said four people diagnosed with measles attended classes while infected at Williston Elementary School, Middle School and High School.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

Ohio was steadily lingering on Thursday with 34 measles incidents and one hospitalization, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That number only includes Ohio residents.

There are two outbreaks in the state. There are 16 cases in Ashtabra County near Cleveland, with Knox County in eastern and central Ohio, with 20-14 of Ohio residents, with the rest among visitors.

Allen, Cuyahoga, Holmes and Defiance counties each have one case.

How many cases are there in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania had 15 cases total on Friday in 2025, including international travel-related cases. Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

In late April, eight measles cases occurred in Erie County, northwest Pennsylvania. The county declared an outbreak in mid-April.

How many cases are there in Tennessee?

Tennessee had six measles cases as of early May. Health Department spokesman Bill Christian said all cases were in the central part of the state and “at least three of these cases are linked to each other,” but refused to further designate them. The state also did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks or whether the Tennessee outbreak began.

Where do measles appear in the US?

Measles incidents have also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The incidents and occurrences in the US often go back People who suffered illness overseas. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?

The best way to avoid measles is Measles, mumps, rupture vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

According to the CDC, taking another MMR shot as an adult is harmless if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system. Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who were vaccinated with an ineffective vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 should be recalculated at least one dose.

Those with documents that they have measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally do not need a shot.

Measles is difficult to spread to communities with high vaccination rates due to “school immunity.” However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections are Dangerous complications Pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, death, etc.

How can you treat measles?

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

___

The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institution's Science and Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.