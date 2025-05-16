Hepatitis A has occurred in LA County. Why do you need to know?









Los Angeles County is facing a community-wide outbreak of infectious virus hepatitis A, citing a sustained increase in clinical cases and increased levels of virus detected in wastewater testing.

On May 5, the county reported that there were 29 confirmed cases of hepatitis A this year. That number is out of total 165 Documented Cases Since its inception in 2024, this is three times the total number of cases reported in 2023. at least Seven people He died during the outbreak, local media said.

What is hepatitis A? What symptoms does it cause? How is it diagnosed and treated? Who is the most vulnerable individual to severe outcomes? Who should be offset by illness? And what other steps can people take to reduce the likelihood that they will sign it?

To guide these questions to us, I spoke with Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN wellness expert. She is an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. Wen previously served as a health committee member in Baltimore.

CNN: What is hepatitis A?

Dr. Wen's Childhood: Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus and is highly contagious. Most people People who develop the disease will recover completely without continuing to suffer liver damage. However, some people can get very sick – they develop liver failure, require intensive care, and die.

CNN: How is hepatitis A contagious?

Wen: Hepatitis A virus is transmitted It mainly passes through fecal routeswhich means someone will get it by intake of virus-contaminated food or water from an infected person.

This type of transmission can occur in individuals living nearby, for example, when an infected person prepares food for their family, or when someone is caring for an infected person and does not wash their hands completely before eating. Waterborne generation can also occur when there is sewage contamination. Another route of viral infection is through sexual contact, such as oral anal intercourse.

CNN: What symptoms does it cause?

Wen: Symptoms Hepatitis A includes fatigue, fever, joint pain, nausea, diarrhea, dark urine or clay-colored stool and yellow. Symptoms usually resolve within two months, but some people can feel sick for six months.

It is important to note that some people with hepatitis A may be asymptomatic. This means that you can get infected without symptoms and pass the virus to others without knowing it. Possibility of asymptomatic transmission, very long incubation period for hepatitis – usually people are infected 14-28 days Challenge outbreak control before they show symptoms.

CNN: How is hepatitis A diagnosed and treated?

Wen: diagnosis A blood test is required, which calls for the presence of a specific antibody (hepatitis A virus IgM antibody) that identifies an acute infection as hepatitis A virus. This blood test test was positive two weeks before the onset of symptoms and continues approximately six months later.

In the case of hepatitis, there is no antiviral or other specific treatment. Treatment is everything Supportive In nature, it means that your doctor will try to relieve your symptoms. People who are dehydrated may receive intravenous hydration. People experiencing fatigue are told to rest. Most cases are mild and people are fully recovered. Severe cases may require hospitalization. If someone experiences rare complications of liver failure, a liver transplant may be required.

CNN: Which people are more likely to suffer from severe illness?

Wen: Included among those who are most likely to experience serious consequences senior citizen and people with serious underlying medical conditions such as chronic liver disease and immunodeficiency.

CNN: Who is the most likely to contract hepatitis A?

Wen: a Important risk factors Hepatitis A visits a part of the world where it is common, Like Central and South Africa, Eastern Europe and parts of Asia. People who may be at high risk include those who have experienced homelessness, men having sex with men, and those who use illegal drugs.

In Los Angeles County, authorities say individuals are involved in most recent incidents. People who don't have These specific risk factors. They don't know what drives the outbreak. An investigation is underway.

CNN: Is there a hepatitis A vaccine available? Who should get vaccinated?

Wen: There is Two types Available for hepatitis A vaccine. One of these is a two-dose vaccine against hepatitis A. The other is a three-dose vaccine that protects against both hepatitis A and B. Available only to people over the age of 18.

The US is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I recommend it Two-dose hepatitis vaccine for all children between 12 and 23 months. Typically, two shots are managed over a period of six months. The CDC recommends that children who were not vaccinated 23 months ago receive two doses. After the initial vaccination series is completed, additional booster doses are not recommended.

It is recommended that adults at high risk of contracting the hepatitis A virus and adults at high risk of severe disease if they contract the virus. Vaccination is also recommended for people who have not been vaccinated and have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus in the past two weeks.

Outbreak settings such as Los Angeles County recommend those who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or who develop severe illnesses to administer the vaccine.

CNN: I don't live in Los Angeles. Should I still get vaccinated?

Wen: Everyone should follow the CDC guidance on hepatitis A vaccination. All children must be vaccinated as part of their routine childhood vaccination. Adults who are at an increased risk of contracting hepatitis A or are at an increased risk of severe illness should be ingested.

CNN: What are the side effects of the vaccine?

Wen: Hepatitis A vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine. Side effects Includes pain and tenderness at the injection site, low-grade fever, loss of appetite, and nausea. They are generally mild and leave in the first two days after vaccination.

CNN: What other steps can people take to reduce the likelihood of contracting hepatitis A?

Wen: The best way Preventing infection is due to vaccination. This is something that should be done by individuals living in outbreak areas or at high risk of not being vaccinated. Excellent hand hygiene can also reduce spread of hepatitis A.

